Madonna's daughters Lourdes Leon and twins Stella and Estere make rare joint appearance to support famous mom

Madonna kicked off Pride celebrations in New York City near the end of Pride month on June 29 by headlining LadyLand 2024, a music festival which took place at Under The 'K' Bridge Park.

The 65-year-old musician was a judge on the second day of the queer music festival, hosted by nightlife staple Ladyfag, joining the likes of Arca, Tokischa, Sevdaliza, and her Celebration Tour emcee Bob the Drag Queen.

She joined several of her former collaborators onstage as the festival's big surprise, officially announced just earlier this week after reports swirled that she would make an appearance.

Madonna then served as a judge for a Vogue Ball House Battle, a tribute to the "Vogue" section of her acclaimed Celebration Tour, flashing several 10s for a vogueing competition.

Joining in on the fun was her 11-year-old daughter Estere, who was a regular performer on the tour, although helped DJ a pre-vogue set before breaking out some moves of her own as well. After finishing the day, Madonna thanked the crowd by saying: "Thank you, New York City. Without you I am nothing."

Madonna shared several photos from the enthralling set on her social media, which also saw two of her other daughters drop by for support as well, including Estere's twin Stella, and her oldest child Lourdes Leon, 27.

© Instagram Madonna's daughter Estere DJed a set for a vogue battle at LadyLand

"Divas to the dance floor, please!!!" she captioned her set. "Thank you to everyone who came out to support NYC pride at the @ladylandfestival!! Love you all so much!!!!!!"

The appearance also comes just days after the singer won a major legal battle after being sued by two concertgoers for starting her show more than two hours after the slated start time of 8:30 PM.

© Instagram Estere's twin sister Stella, plus older sister Lourdes, were also around for support

Per the suit filed by Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, which was also filed against Barclays Center and Live Nation for the show held December 13 in NYC, the singer was accused of "false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices."

They also allege that the late start time made it difficult for fans to "get up early to go to work" the following day. Two other suits were subsequently also filed against Madonna for the same reasons, one from an attendee of a show in Washington D.C., and another from an attendee in Los Angeles.

However, People reported that on June 19, the plaintiffs sent a notice of "voluntary dismissal with prejudice," effectively dropping the lawsuit. Madonna and Live Nation attorney Jeff Warshafsky also wrote a letter stating that the dismissal "was not the result of any settlement."

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Madonna had responded to the class action lawsuit by stating through her lawyers that true fans would know that her concerts often start later than advertised, emphasizing that her shows have typically started much later than the specified time and run late into the night.

© Getty Images Madonna concluded her "Celebration Tour" with a record-breaking concert at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro

The singer herself has remained publicly silent on the legal battle, however, even since its conclusion, although has been active on social media and in the public eye through it all.