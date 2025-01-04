Madonna sparks engagement rumors with huge diamond ring: 'Here's to more love'

Madonna hinted that she could be engaged to her toyboy boyfriend after proudly flaunting a huge diamond ring on that finger.

The 66-year-old admitted she is ready for "more love" as she showed off her blinding new Bijules accessory on her left hand in a carousel of images featuring her boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Madonna's six talented children

In one Instagram photo, the "Material Girl" singer made no effort to hide her dazzling ring as she held up her hand to the camera while walking down a hallway with an elated-looking Akeem.

There were plenty of other photos of the couple enjoying their New Year's Eve celebrations in Tokyo alongside four of her six children: Lourdes Leon, 28, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 19, and Mercy James, 18.

Captioning the post, Madonna penned: "'I have been to hell and back and let me tell you it was wonderful!' I saw this phrase at a Louise Bourgeois exhibition in Tokyo on New Year's Eve. She took the words right out of my mouth…

"To be a Mother and an Artist – Equal parts, joy, and suffering. I can't imagine living any other life. Here's to more Love."

© Instagram Madonna proudly showed off her diamond ring on her left hand

She added: "To happy children-to magical thinking-to good health and eternal blessings. I give thanks and praise To anyone being brave, - in this life and all the others. In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be Their authentic selves."

Madonna and Akeem met in August 2022 when they starred in a photoshoot for Paper Magazine. However, they were not romantically linked until July 2024 after Madonna posted photos of them cuddling on social media.

© Instagram Akeem joined Madonna in Tokyo

Madonna and the former college soccer player reportedly recently rekindled their romance after briefly splitting in October.

Madonna is no stranger to dating younger men. She was in a relationship with New York City-based heavyweight boxer and coach, Joshua Popper, who was 29 at the time.

© Instagram Madonna and Akeem were first romantically linked in July 2024

Before Joshua, Madonna was in a three-year relationship with backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, whom she shared a 35-year age gap with, but they split in April 2022.

She was in a relationship with then-26-year-old personal trainer Timor Steffens in 2014. She also dated French dancer Brahim Zaibat for three years before they parted ways at the end of 2013, and before that, she dated Brazilian model and DJ, Jesus Luz, whom she met on a photoshoot.

© Instagram Madonna didn't try to hide her new ring

Madonna previously opened up about her dating choices, saying in 2012: "I didn't choose to, you know, I didn't write down on a piece of paper, 'I'm going to have a relationship with a younger man."

She added: "I've never really lived a conventional life, so I think it's quite foolish for me or anyone else to start thinking that I am going to start making conventional choices."

© Instagram Lourdes joined her mother in Tokyo

Madonna has been married twice before. She tied the knot with actor Sean Penn in 1985 after six months of dating, but they divorced four years later in 1989.

In 2000, she married director Guy Ritchie in Scotland. They divorced in 2008.