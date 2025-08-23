Meet Tom Jones' lesser-known sibling who shies away from the spotlight

Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones has been in the public eye for well over 50 years now, with over 100 million records sold, 36 Top 40 hits in the UK alone and a knighthood under his belt. The 85-year-old has also had a highly-publicised personal life, including his marriage to his late wife, Linda Trenchard, to whom he was married from the age of 17 right until she passed away 59 years later, despite his infidelities. However, one aspect of his family life has remained relatively private until now, and that's his relationship with his lesser-known sibling.

© Getty Images Tom pictured with his mother and sister

Sheila Davies, formerly Woodward, is the older sister of Sir Tom Jones, and she tends to keep away from the spotlight. It is believed that she lives in a home in the neighbourhood of Bel Air in Los Angeles, California, which the singer bought for her and their late mother. Tom and Sheila have been pictured together in the neighbourhood on a few occasions.

Tom and Sheila were both incredibly close with their mother, Freda Jones, who passed away at the age of 88 in their Bel Air home back in 2003. Freda and Sheila were both known to be highly supportive of Tom's career in music, and often flew out to America to see him perform before they later moved over to the States themselves.

Tom Jones' 59-year marriage

The most publicly known aspect of his personal life is undoubtedly Sir Tom Jones' marriage of nearly 60 years to his childhood sweetheart, Linda Trenchard, with whom he tied the knot when he was just 17 years old. The pair first met when they were both eight years old and remained together until she died, aged 75, in 2016 after a third cancer diagnosis.

© Evening Standard / Getty Images Tom and Linda were married for nearly 60 years

Even though the two of them were completely devoted to one another, Tom's success in the industry and time spent touring meant that he would spend months away from Linda at a time. At the peak of his fame, he had multiple affairs, and has since admitted to being intimate with "over 250" other women in a year.

"[The affairs were] never discussed, I was never put on the spot," Tom revealed in an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show back in 2016. "Linda is a wonderful person and she would never put me on the spot. She loves being married to me and I love being married to her."