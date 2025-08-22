Louise Redknapp 'super proud' of son Beau, 16, as he towers above her

Louise Redknapp couldn’t contain her pride as she congratulated her son, Beau, on his GCSE results.

The 50-year-old former Eternal singer shared an emotional post with her Instagram followers after her youngest boy completed his exams.

Standing side-by-side, Louise looked tiny next to her 16-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, 52, as the teenager towered over her.

Beaming, the singer wore her blonde hair loose over her shoulders and sported an oversized denim shirt and black t-shirt for the photo that appeared to be taken in a room inside her home.

Her son, Beau, smiled in a white graphic t-shirt that featured a colourful design and had the words, 'Casablanca' written across the chest.

He threw his arm around his famous mum and added light-washed grey jeans to complete his casual look after receiving his school exam results.

Penning a heartfelt caption, Louise told her 885 thousand Instagram followers she was "super proud" of her son.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp posed next to her son Beau as the pair celebrated his GCSE results

She wrote: "Super proud of you Beau smashed your GCSE’s!!! Good luck to all of the kids getting their results today! Sending lots of love xxx", signing off the message with a white love heart emoji.

The star also shared the post to her Instagram story, simply saying, "So proud @beau_redknapp" above the image with another white heart sticker.

© Instagram Louise shares her two sons (Beau and Charley) with her ex-husband Jamie

Beau’s cousin Harry Redknapp Jr was quick to share a congratulatory message underneath Louise’s post, writing: "Yesssss my boy @beau_redknapp well done mate", with a red love heart.

Other followers joined in on the well-wishes, leaving notes that said: "Proud Mum. Congratulations" and "So tall. Well done xxx".

Louise shares Beau with her footballer ex Jamie, along with her eldest son, Charley, 21. The famous couple parted ways in 2018 after 19 years of marriage.

© Getty Images The famous couple were married for 19 years and parted ways in 2018

Super proud mum

Beau’s academic victory came after the mum-of-two expressed her disbelief at her eldest son’s coming of age.

Taking to Instagram earlier last month, she shared a similar photo with Charley in celebration of his 21st birthday.

Standing in what appears to be the same outfit as her post with Beau, she cuddled up to her child and wrote: "How did this happen?! my baby is 21 years old today!!!

© Instagram The proud mother shared a similar tribute to her oldest son on his 21st birthday

"Chaz I am so proud of you and the charming young man you have become, you’ve been my partner in crime and shadow since day one and nothing makes me happier than seeing you living your best life.

"You have an incredible future ahead of you keep on working hard and absolutely smashing it. I would however like to request that you now at the age of 21 learn how to wash up, turn the lights off and pick your clothes up off the bedroom floor… but maybe we’ll get there for next year."

Louise signed off the carousel of images by saying: "Happy Birthday Charley, Have the most amazing day! We love you so much. Love Mum Xxx".