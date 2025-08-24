5 times Gwen Stefani's son Zuma was stepdad Blake Shelton's twin

Blake Shelton has a true mini-me in his stepson Zuma. Though the "God's Country" singer does not have kids of his own, he is a doting stepdad to his wife Gwen Stefani's sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17 and Apollo, 11. And lately, he is especially proud of the middle Rossdale-Stefani sibling, who has followed in his footsteps, exploring a career in country music.

On August 21, Zuma celebrated his 17th birthday, and his mom Gwen's tribute commemorating it especially highlighted not only his longtime passion for music, particularly playing guitar, but also just how much of a mini Blake the budding country music singer really is.

Scroll below for some of the photos from the sweet birthday tribute, and more times Zuma looked just like his proud stepdad.

1/ 5 © Instagram Zuma is a budding country star Officially 17 Gwen captioned her August 21 birthday post to Zuma with: "Happy birthday to our sweet and talented Zuma!! We love u soooo much!!"



2/ 5 © Instagram The 17-year-old is his stepdad's twin Mini Blake With so many of the photos Gwen shared of Zuma featuring him in a cowboy hat and with a guitar, the comparisons to Blake were inevitable. "Happiest birthday to sweet Zuma! I think a country star is being born with the sweet wisdom and loving guidance of Papa Blake," one fan wrote in the comments section under the post.



3/ 5 © Instagram The boys matching with their cowboy hats Twins Blake and Zuma were matching with their cowboy hats in yet another photo that Gwen shared of the two.



4/ 5 © Getty Images In 2023 Suited up Zuma also especially looked like Blake — he even has a similar haircut — when they stepped out in support of Gwen for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.



5/ 5 © Instagram Zuma has performed at Blake's honky tonk in Oklahoma At the honky tonk Zuma has already performed at Blake's Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma a handful of times. Prior to his most recent performance, Blake introduced him as an "up and coming artist," and that it is really "exciting" for the family to finally see the "really talented" Zuma start performing more often.

