5 times Gwen Stefani's son Zuma was stepdad Blake Shelton's twin
The "Underneath It All" singer's middle child with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is taking after his stepfather, and is a budding country music singer

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Blake Shelton has a true mini-me in his stepson Zuma. Though the "God's Country" singer does not have kids of his own, he is a doting stepdad to his wife Gwen Stefani's sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17 and Apollo, 11. And lately, he is especially proud of the middle Rossdale-Stefani sibling, who has followed in his footsteps, exploring a career in country music.

On August 21, Zuma celebrated his 17th birthday, and his mom Gwen's tribute commemorating it especially highlighted not only his longtime passion for music, particularly playing guitar, but also just how much of a mini Blake the budding country music singer really is.

Scroll below for some of the photos from the sweet birthday tribute, and more times Zuma looked just like his proud stepdad.

zuma rossdale guitar© Instagram

Zuma is a budding country star

Officially 17

Gwen captioned her August 21 birthday post to Zuma with: "Happy birthday to our sweet and talented Zuma!! We love u soooo much!!"

zuma rossdale guitar© Instagram

The 17-year-old is his stepdad's twin

Mini Blake

With so many of the photos Gwen shared of Zuma featuring him in a cowboy hat and with a guitar, the comparisons to Blake were inevitable. "Happiest birthday to sweet Zuma! I think a country star is being born with the sweet wisdom and loving guidance of Papa Blake," one fan wrote in the comments section under the post.

blake shelton zuma rossdale© Instagram

The boys matching with their cowboy hats

Twins

Blake and Zuma were matching with their cowboy hats in yet another photo that Gwen shared of the two.

Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Blake Shelton attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

In 2023

Suited up

Zuma also especially looked like Blake — he even has a similar haircut — when they stepped out in support of Gwen for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.

Zuma Rossdale prepares to perform at Ole Red© Instagram

Zuma has performed at Blake's honky tonk in Oklahoma

At the honky tonk

Zuma has already performed at Blake's Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma a handful of times. Prior to his most recent performance, Blake introduced him as an "up and coming artist," and that it is really "exciting" for the family to finally see the "really talented" Zuma start performing more often.

