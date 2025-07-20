Blake Shelton gushes over 'really talented' stepson Zuma as he joins him on stage — watch

Blake Shelton couldn't be prouder that his stepson Zuma is following in his footsteps.

Through his marriage to Gwen Stefani, who he met in 2014 and married in 2021, the "God's Country" singer is a stepson to Zuma, 16, as well as the "Underneath It All" singer's other two sons, Kingston, 19, and Apollo, 11, who she shares with-ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

For the past year, Zuma has started exploring his own possible music career, following in the footsteps of both his dad and stepdad, and he just made yet another stage appearance at the latter's Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Watch him gush over him below.

WATCH: Blake Shelton gushes over "really talented" stepson Zuma

After the video was shared to the official Ole Red Instagram page, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "Can't imagine how proud Gwen and Blake must be!" as others followed suit with: "So special!" and: "The proudest parents!" as well as: "That's really awesome for you and him!!!"

Zuma performed at the Tishomingo Ole Red, near Blake's ranch, for the first time back in August, the first time he ever performed in public.