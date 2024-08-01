What Gavin Rossdale really thinks of son Zuma's country music aspirations

Gavin Rossdale may favor rock music over country, but he'll put his music inclinations aside in support of his children.

The Bush frontman is a doting dad to four kids; he shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, who recently turned ten, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, plus daughter Daisy Lowe, 35, who he shares with ex Pearl Lowe.

Between himself, the No Doubt singer, plus Blake Shelton, the boys have plenty of avenues of music inspiration to pull from, and so far, it's been country for at least one of them.

Earlier this week, Zuma followed in the footsteps of his stepdad Blake, and performed publicly for the very first time at his honky-tonk bar, Ole Red, in Oklahoma, where the family has a ranch.

Meanwhile, Gavin has never shied away from proudly gushing about his boys, though he did recently admit that having to listen to more country music because of his son has been an adjustment.

Speaking with Us Weekly while promoting his band Bush's new album, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 some weeks before Zuma's big debut, Gavin revealed: "One son loves the Pumpkins and … Zuma, he's got the country bug," and cheekily noted: "I have no idea where he gets that from, but he's got it."

© Instagram Zuma had the help of his stepdad Blake for his big debut

He went on to comment that while he certainly does "support him playing blues scales," he did admit it's not the easiest. "[It] is the last thing I want to hear in my house, really, to be honest," Gavin confessed, explaining: "Blues scales — there's a specific pentatonic scale that rock and roll uses that we've never used in Bush. We don't use that. … So he comes in and shows the pentatonic scale. I'm like, 'Oh God.'"

"That's how much I love him. I will support him making any music. Even the blues," he further joked.

© Instagram Gavin is proud of his boys regardless of their musical inclinations

Gavin is never one to shy away from sharing insight into his bond with his kids, and recently also opened up about how far he believes he's come as a father. During a recent appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast, he reflected on his 2016 divorce from Gwen, and how it may have impacted his kids.

© Instagram The Rossdale crew

Though he maintained: "I know in my heart that I'm super consistent," when it comes to his role as a father, he did share that he wishes he had more of a connection with Gwen herself.

© Getty The boys with Gwen and Blake and their mom's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in 2023

As he opened up about the "shame" and sadness he feels about having gotten divorced, while he emphasized he tries to live without regrets, he did share: "Sometimes I wish that… when you see the kids, sometimes there's a loss. It would be nice if there was more connection for the person who made them with me."

He went on: "I feel bad for my kids. That's the overriding thing. The rest of it, it comes with the territory… but that's the most profound," adding that he wishes he could have "figured out a way to not have that in their lives."