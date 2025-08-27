Meet Carly Simon's 2 kids with ex James Taylor — who she hasn't spoken to in decades

Carly and James first crossed paths in the late 1960s, and tied the knot in 1972, a year after their relationship began. In her memoir, Boys in the Trees, Carly recalled walking down the street and seeing a cartoon of James on the cover of TIME. "Without thinking, I blurted, with confidence: 'I'm going to marry him'. How did I know this? People have asked me over the years," she declared. "The only answer I can come up with is he, James, was perfect for me in every way. If you believe in predestination or clairvoyance, that would be a terrific example of why you're right to."

However, she also later wrote in the memoir of the marriage: "Our love became bipolar, switching from love to hate, lust to loathing, and back again, sometimes within a day."

James has owned up to the fact that it was his 20-year battle with addiction that in part ruined several relationships, including his marriage to Carly. "You could fall in love, but if one of the people is addicted, it’s not going to work," he told Parade. "The whole person is simply not available."