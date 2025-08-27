Meet Carly Simon's 2 kids with ex James Taylor — who she hasn't spoken to in decades

Albeit likely the most recognizable, Carly Simon is certainly not the only famous, or talented, person in her family. The "You're So Vain" actress is the daughter of Richard L. Simon — the "Simon" in legacy publisher Simon & Schuster, which he co-founded with M. Lincoln Shuster in 1924 — and Andrea Heinemann, a civil rights activist and singer. She followed in her mother's musical footsteps in the early 1960s, starting a music group with her sister Lucy Simon as the Simon Sisters, and now, so have her children gone on to follow in her own.
Learn all about Carly's two kids below, but first, her relationship with their father, fellow musician James Taylor.
Carly & James
Carly and James first crossed paths in the late 1960s, and tied the knot in 1972, a year after their relationship began. In her memoir, Boys in the Trees, Carly recalled walking down the street and seeing a cartoon of James on the cover of TIME. "Without thinking, I blurted, with confidence: 'I'm going to marry him'. How did I know this? People have asked me over the years," she declared. "The only answer I can come up with is he, James, was perfect for me in every way. If you believe in predestination or clairvoyance, that would be a terrific example of why you're right to."
However, she also later wrote in the memoir of the marriage: "Our love became bipolar, switching from love to hate, lust to loathing, and back again, sometimes within a day."
James has owned up to the fact that it was his 20-year battle with addiction that in part ruined several relationships, including his marriage to Carly. "You could fall in love, but if one of the people is addicted, it’s not going to work," he told Parade. "The whole person is simply not available."
They first became parents in 1974
Carly and James welcomed their first child together, daughter Sarah Maria "Sally" Taylor, on January 7, 1974. She is an artist and teacher, as well as a musician, like her parents, and has performed with both of them on different occasions.
Since 2004, she has been married to Dean Bragonier, with whom she has one son, Bodhi Taylor Bragonier, who was born in October 2007.
They welcomed their son in 1977
Three years after Sally's birth, Carly and James welcomed their son Benjamin Simon "Ben" Taylor. He also followed in his parents' footsteps, but not until he was in his 20s. He told Parade in 2011 that it did make him nervous to do so, confessing: "Anything else would have been easier." Of his parents' advice, he shared: "My dad let me know that it's a blue-collar job, that the glamour of it is largely created by the media. So I knew what I was getting into."
Carly then married James Hart
After her marriage to James (Taylor) came to an end in 1983, Carly married James (Hart), a writer, poet and businessman, in 1987, and they were married until 2007, when they divorced. She later told People "he turned out to be gay," but that they remain "great friends."
She hasn't talked to James in decades
Carly has openly lamented over the fact that she doesn't have a relationship with her first husband. "I would say our relationship is non-existent. It's not the way I want it," she told Reader's Digest in 2004. In 2015, following the release of her memoir, she again told People that the two hadn't spoken in decades. "I still want to heal him, I still want to make him all right," she shared, and emphasized: "And I love him so much."
