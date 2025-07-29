TODAY's Dylan Dreyer finds 'joy' in new family photos with ex Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera are maintaining a close bond still as friends and co-parents to their three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty.

The 43-year-old TODAY anchor tied the knot with the NBC cameraman and producer in 2012, and are now the proud parents of their boys, aged eight, five and three respectively.

Earlier this month, however, Dylan announced that she and Brian had quietly separated a few months prior, although were committed to remaining close for the sake of their children, and it looks like they're accomplishing it with aplomb.

© Instagram Family vacation The Earth Odyssey host took to her Instagram page with more photos from a recent vacation with her extended family, including many shots of her boys, and several that included Brian, plus a pair of portraits of the family-of-five as a unit. Dylan captioned the photo set with a quote from her children's book Misty the Cloud that spoke of finding happiness in the small things while learning to slow down and absorb the moment.

© Instagram Keeping it together It read: "Find joy in things around you, take a deep breath, count to 10. You'll soon find you're living under sunny skies again," and the photos received several supportive comments from her followers, and even a "Wow!!!" out of co-anchor Al Roker. One fan responded with: "Work it out!! No one said it was going to be easy!!! Sending love," with another adding: "Hang on to this beautiful family, you'll never regret the work it takes but so worth it in the end," and a third saying: "As someone navigating the same family hellscape right now.... this is inspiring."

© Instagram Co-parenting After over 12 years of marriage and three children between them, Dylan took to Instagram on July 18 to announce her split from Brian amid speculation from their followers online due to Brian's reduced social media presence and lack of recent appearances in her own posts. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," the mom-of-three penned. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Instagram Moving on "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, concluding with: "Thank you as always for your support." Dylan returned to work on TODAY promptly after, appearing on Monday, July 21's edition of the Third Hour with replacement co-anchors Savannah Sellers and Laura Jarrett.

© Instagram Friendly ties She took some time off from the show later in the week, although showed that she and Brian were still on great terms with some more outtakes from her trip to the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship game earlier this month, for which Brian was, as always, her caddy. The photos she posted over the weekend included Brian as well as their oldest son, adorably stepping into his father's role to support his mom on the green. "Figured out how to do better at @acchampionship…team up with Calvin for a best ball! My buddy gets to join us on the course now!" Dylan captioned the post.