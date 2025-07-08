Inside Sam Hunt's family life — meet the country music star's 3 kids

Congratulations are in order for Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler, who became parents for a third time earlier this year.

The country music star, 40, just confirmed the news in a new interview with Taste of Country, opening up about life as a dad-of-three and being a parent to a newborn all over again.

Here's what you need to know about the "Leave the Night On" singer's family life, from his marriage to his three kids...

© Getty Images Sam's wife, Hannah Lee Fowler Sam and Hannah began dating in 2008 and remained on-and-off as a couple until 2017, when he announced their engagement on social media. They tied the knot later that year in Sam's hometown of Cedartown, Georgia. Not much is known about Hannah herself, who tends to keep her own life off social media save for the family photos Sam himself shares, except that she is a nurse. Sam stated that his 2014 debut album Montevallo was inspired by his then-girlfriend, and the 2017 song "Drinkin' Too Much" was released as an apology to her, even mentioning her by name in its lyrics.

© Getty Images Hannah Lee Fowler However, their relationship hit a rough patch in February 2022 when Hannah filed for divorce, with documents at the time alleging that the star had cheated on her, citing "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery" as the reasons for the divorce. At the time, Hannah was pregnant with their first child. Things took a turn, though, when she retracted her petition in May, just a few months later, and that June, they announced the birth of their first child.

© Instagram Lucy Louise, 3 Sam and Hannah became parents for the first time with the arrival of Lucy in June 2022. The arrival of their daughter, who adorably sports long brown locks just like her dad's, clearly affected the singer when it came to the trajectory of his career. "I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart," he told the crowd at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert soon after her birth. "My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town." "It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks."

© Instagram Lowry Lee, 1 Sam and Hannah became parents for the second time with the arrival of their son Lowry Lee, now 21 months old, in October 2023. His name is a combination of his parents' middle names. They didn't actually share news of his birth until the following month with a Thanksgiving tribute on social media. Sam recently shared on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast that he wanted to spend more time with his family and, as a result, take a step back from extensive touring. "The crowds have been so great and I want to get out there and tour while my kids are really young and they're able to come with me…and while people are interested in coming to see us because I don't want to take that for granted," he added.