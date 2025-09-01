Princess Lilibet makes 'clever' daily demand to Meghan Markle at home

In her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, puts her love of cooking and baking on full display. But Meghan Markle, 44, has also revealed snippets of insight into her home life with Prince Harry and, in particular, the eating habits of their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. In episode three of the show, Meghan shared the kitchen with Queer Eye star Tan France, with the two cooking up a storm as they prepared a delicious plate of French toast. It was during this time together that Meghan revealed how her daughter likes her breakfast.

"I make hot breakfast most mornings, for my kids and my husband, fried eggs, pancakes, but I like to do surprise pancakes for the kids," Meghan said. "I always put some ground flaxseed or some chia seeds in, and Lili will ask me, 'Can I have my chia seeds? I want it to have freckles'." She went on to highlight how the appearance of the breakfast offering is also important to her son, saying: "One thing I do with my kids, that takes a bit more time, I like the presentation [of food] for them. Archie will say, 'Oh mama, that looks beautiful'".

Are flaxseeds good for you?

Flaxseed and chia seeds not only make Lili's breakfast look cute, but they are also full of nutritional value. They also won't break the bank with US supermarkets such as Walmart selling jars of ground flaxseed for as little as $3.86 and chia seeds for just $7.24. Meanwhile, in the UK, Prince Harry could pick up his flaxseed and chia seeds for as little as £1.80 each.

"Adding flaxseed or chia to pancakes is actually a simple but clever way to boost their nutritional value, especially for kids. Both are considered superfoods for a reason. They’re packed with fibre, which supports healthy digestion and helps keep little tummies fuller for longer," food consultant and former MasterChef contestant, Renae Smith, tells us.

"Chia seeds also provide plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and a dose of protein, while flaxseed is rich in lignans, which have antioxidant properties. For parents, it's a smart way to sneak in extra nutrients without a fuss (as neither really adds a different flavour to the pancakes) and if calling them 'freckles' gets kids excited about eating them, that's even better."

What does Princess Lilibet like to bake?

Insights into life at their $29 million mansion in Montecito shared on Instagram have revealed Lilibet's shared passion for baking. One Valentine's Day, she was spotted making pink and white bagels with heart-shaped strawberries on top. Enjoying baking with her mother is something that will bond Meghan and Lili."Spending time baking together creates space for connection. It’s relaxed, unhurried and gives lots of opportunities for talking and laughing," Dr. Amanda Gummer, founder of FUNdamentally Children and of GoodPlayGuide.com told HELLO! previously of Meghan and Lili's joint hobby. "For Lilibet and Meghan, this kind of shared activity is likely to strengthen their bond, build trust and create lovely memories."