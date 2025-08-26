Princess Lilibet's influence at family home revealed - including hint about her big girl bedroom

Meghan Markle is back with her second season of With Love, Meghan on Netflix and as well as her hosting and cooking tips, the Duchess has shared various insights into her private life with Prince Harry and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The family reside in a sprawling mansion in Montecito and although they haven't shared a look inside Princess Lilibet's room since she was a baby, we have a good idea of what it might look like – thanks to something Meghan has said…

In episode three of the show, the Duchess was with fashion guru, Tan France. As they chatted away, and decorated children's aprons, Meghan quizzed Tan on his kids' favourite colours. Then, Meghan confessed that her daughter has a love for everything pink.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Tan France and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 203 of With Love, Meghan.

"Oooh, there is a lot of pink in my house, oh my gosh, Lili loves pink and now I can just stay in a world of ombre pinks and call it a day," she said as she added an array of pink love hearts to Lili's apron. For Archie, Meghan opted for classic blue and started with his name. "My sweet little boy, what would he like? Oh my god he is just the most tender sweet child of all time," the royal said.

Just like a lot of little girls, she's obsessed with the hue, and we reckon that probably means a fairytale pink bedroom. The room Lilibet stays in once had a pink-covered room worthy of a princess, and it's possible that her royal parents have recreated it for her.

Royal-themed bedroom

An unearthed photograph from before the royal couple lived at the $29 million property, revealed on YouTube, shows a little girl's room decked out with very regal features, including a giant castle bed.

What the bedroom looked like ahead of the royals moving in

It's a unique bunkbed with stairs to the top and a balcony where cuddly toys have been placed. The bottom is where the bed is located and there are even turrets that house books.

The chandelier and Juliet balcony make it even more magical. Looking beyond that, the ceiling has wooden beams, and the walls have a pretty tree mural.

We've seen inside this space during Harry and Meghan's time at the property, but it's a snap from when Lilibet was a newborn.

© Netflix Holding baby Princess Lilibet at Montecito mansion

She was very small at the time, cuddled into her mother Meghan for a mirror selfie.

The walls included the tell-tale beautiful leaf motif, showing us that it is the same room that once housed the statement princess bed.

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home is the perfect family residence

While it may have been Harry and Meghan themselves who fell in love with the property at first sight, it seems perfect for their children, too. The kids have an array of features on site such as an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, a giant playpark and a lawn destined for family football matches. We've seen wholesome clips of the family picking fruits from their garden and enjoying a slip 'n' slide on the grounds on a sunny day.

Archie and Lilibet's favourite pastime

Speaking about her children's love for gardening, Meghan said in season one of her show, "Our kids have real [gardening] sets, they take their gardening very seriously. I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant. Things that they can watch grow easily and pick from, like sugar snap peas and basil."

© Instagram Princess Lilibet Diana looks on as her mom Meghan Markle tends to a rose in their garden

Child development expert Dr Amanda Gummer, who is the founder of FUNdamentally Children and the Good Play Guide, has praised Harry and Meghan's parenting in a chat with HELLO! for their ability to "make chores feel like play".

"Getting kids involved in household tasks is a fantastic way to support their development while making chores feel like play. Gardening helps children build responsibility, patience, and a sense of accomplishment as they see their efforts grow - literally! It also nurtures fine motor skills, coordination, and an early understanding of science and nature," said Amanda.