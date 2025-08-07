Princess Lilibet's 'nurturing' character revealed amid private hobby with Meghan Markle

With her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has made it known that baking is her thing. But now it seems, the wife of Prince Harry is sharing her passion with her adorable daughter, Princess Lilibet, four.

Sharing videos with her 4.1 million Instagram followers, Meghan Markle has shared insights into time spent baking with Lili at their Montecito home, including on Valentine's Day and ahead of Meghan's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the duo made cookies for the host.

© Instagram Meghan and Lili love to bake together

Baking is an activity that is enriching for a small child like Lili, says Dr. Amanda Gummer, Founder of FUNdamentally Children and of GoodPlayGuide.com.

© Instagram Meghan often spends the day baking with her little ones

"Baking is a real treat for children. It’s hands-on, creative and usually ends with something tasty to enjoy, so it ticks a lot of boxes," she tells HELLO!.

"Children love the chance to mix, pour, decorate and taste along the way. It gives them a sense of independence and achievement, especially when they see the final result. Along the way, they’re learning all sorts of useful things, from basic maths and science to fine motor skills, following instructions and even a bit of patience. It's also a lovely way for them to express themselves."

Lili's bonding time with Meghan

This quality time together also allows Meghan's bond with her tot to strengthen. "Spending time baking together creates space for connection. It’s relaxed, unhurried and gives lots of opportunities for talking and laughing.

"Children often open up more when they’re doing something alongside a parent, rather than sitting face to face," she adds. "For Lilibet and Meghan, this kind of shared activity is likely to strengthen their bond, build trust and create lovely memories. It also shows that Meghan is willing to give her time and attention, which is one of the most valuable things a parent can offer."

© Instagram Princess Lilibet and Meghan enjoy quality time at home

Lili's budding personality

Though Harry and Meghan choose to keep Lili largely shielded from the spotlight, baking does offer a small insight into her budding character.

© Instagram / @meghan Lili and Meghan's shared passion shows their kindred spirits

"[Her love of baking] suggests they both enjoy creativity and nurturing others. Baking often appeals to people who like to be thoughtful and hands-on, and who find joy in making something for others to enjoy," the child development expert says.

Rachel Kelly, parenting expert and author of The Gift of Teenagers: Connect More, Worry Less, adds: "Their shared enjoyment of baking shows they both enjoy doing something creative, like cooking, and are keen to find ways to connect which are not digital."

© Instagram Meghan prepared green waffles for her kids Archie and Lilibet for St. Patrick's Day

It's also a chance to make memories with one's child, as HELLO!'s Homes Editor and mum-of-one, Rachel Avery, can attest.

© Instagram Meghan made these cookies for Drew Barrymore

"I love baking with my son, who is almost two. He has his own toddler tower so he can come up to the worktop and really get involved," she says.

"Kids don't know the difference between chores and play, so it's the perfect way to keep him entertained and do something productive. I feel like we've made core memories in the kitchen."