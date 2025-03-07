Princess Lilibet is Meghan Markle's mini-me with red hair in sweet updo

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, as the Sussex family enjoyed a fun baking session at their Montecito home.

The three-year-old may have inherited her father Prince Harry's red hair, but she looked like a mini-Meghan with her locks pulled up into a low bun – one of the Duchess' signature hairstyles.

Lilibet was seen standing on a wooden toddler stool as her mother prepared the dough to make thumbprint cookies.

© Instagram / @meghan Princess Lilibet wore her hair in a bun as she baked cookies with her family

The youngster was dressed all in pink and appeared to be wearing a matching headband as she waited to have her turn at kneading the dough.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet make cookies

One of the family's dogs, Pula, was seen walking around the kitchen island as Meghan, Harry and their children were joined by the Duchess' close friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Clare Waight Keller – Meghan's wedding dress designer.

"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!" Meghan wrote in the caption.

Prince Archie was also seen sharing an adorable bonding moment with his mother, as Meghan pulled her son in for a cuddle and kissed him on the head. The youngster, who turns six in May, has got so tall!

© Meghan Markle Meghan shared a sweet moment with son Archie

The video was also shown as Meghan made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, with the Duchess revealing they had the sweet treats for the audience.

Thumbprint cookies are a shortbread cookie mix with an indentation made by the baker and filled with a jam preserve. The Duchess used her own As Ever preserve which is set to launch on her brand's website this spring, along with edible flower sprinkles and hibiscus teas.

© Meghan Markle The Sussex family and friends made thumbprint cookies for the audience

The clip comes just two days after her show, With Love, Meghan, released on Netflix, where the mum-of-two shares her tips for cooking, gardening and hosting as she's joined by celebrity guests, friends and acclaimed chefs.

Meghan shared some insight into her family life throughout the eight-episode series, revealing how Lilibet loves to make up her own songs and how the youngster helps her to make her homemade preserves.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide © Netflix Episode one – Hello, Honey! The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin. Episode two – Welcome to the Party The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. Episode three – Two kids from LA In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen. Episode four – Love Is In The Details Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. Episode five – Surprise and Delight Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''. Episode six – The Juice is Worth The Squeeze With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas. Episode seven – Elevating the Everyday Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods. Episode eight – Feels Like Home In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends.

The Duchess also said that Archie and Lilibet "take gardening very seriously" and have their own set of mini-tools.

© Netflix Lilibet's strawberry haul

Speaking to Drew Barrymore, Meghan described Harry as the "funniest, sweetest, most charming" husband and said that Archie and Lilibet have "very American accents" but say the word "zebra" with a British pronunciation.