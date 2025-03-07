Princess Lilibet is Meghan Markle's mini-me with red hair in sweet updo

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, as the Sussex family enjoyed a fun baking session at their Montecito home.
The three-year-old may have inherited her father Prince Harry's red hair, but she looked like a mini-Meghan with her locks pulled up into a low bun – one of the Duchess' signature hairstyles.
Lilibet was seen standing on a wooden toddler stool as her mother prepared the dough to make thumbprint cookies.
The youngster was dressed all in pink and appeared to be wearing a matching headband as she waited to have her turn at kneading the dough.
One of the family's dogs, Pula, was seen walking around the kitchen island as Meghan, Harry and their children were joined by the Duchess' close friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Clare Waight Keller – Meghan's wedding dress designer.
"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!" Meghan wrote in the caption.
Prince Archie was also seen sharing an adorable bonding moment with his mother, as Meghan pulled her son in for a cuddle and kissed him on the head. The youngster, who turns six in May, has got so tall!
The video was also shown as Meghan made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, with the Duchess revealing they had the sweet treats for the audience.
Thumbprint cookies are a shortbread cookie mix with an indentation made by the baker and filled with a jam preserve. The Duchess used her own As Ever preserve which is set to launch on her brand's website this spring, along with edible flower sprinkles and hibiscus teas.
The clip comes just two days after her show, With Love, Meghan, released on Netflix, where the mum-of-two shares her tips for cooking, gardening and hosting as she's joined by celebrity guests, friends and acclaimed chefs.
Meghan shared some insight into her family life throughout the eight-episode series, revealing how Lilibet loves to make up her own songs and how the youngster helps her to make her homemade preserves.
The Duchess also said that Archie and Lilibet "take gardening very seriously" and have their own set of mini-tools.
Speaking to Drew Barrymore, Meghan described Harry as the "funniest, sweetest, most charming" husband and said that Archie and Lilibet have "very American accents" but say the word "zebra" with a British pronunciation.