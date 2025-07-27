Dylan Dreyer praised for 'co-parenting' as she shares new photos with ex Brian and oldest son

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera will always remain close friends.

Last week, the TODAY host confirmed that she and her husband, who she married in 2012, had been separated for some months now.

The former couple are parents to sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, and the doting mom just shared a glimpse at how she and her ex are remaining the closest of co-parents.

© Instagram Dylan shared a sweet selfie with her con Calvin

Over the weekend, Dylan took to Instagram and shared a round of photos featuring both Brian and their eldest son Calvin, as they enjoyed some time on the golf course.

She first shared a selfie of her and Calvin in their golf gear sitting in the golf cart, followed by another selfie, with Brian goofing off in the background.

She last shared a photo of their score sheet, with "Daddy," "Cal," and "Mommy," listed on it.

© Instagram Brian joined them on the golf course

"Figured out how to do better at @acchampionship… team up with Calvin for a best ball! My buddy gets to join us on the course now!" Dylan wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise her and Brian.

"I'm glad to see co-parenting at its best. Love your little family!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You go Dylan! You and Brian are a perfect example of how co-parenting can be done through love and laughter!! Love your family dynamic! I wish nothing but the best for you all!" and: "The best thing about this is the co-parenting going on," as well as: "Nice job mom and dad."

© NBC / TODAY The TODAY anchor during her first appearance on 3rd Hour since announcing her split

Last week, Dylan made her first appearance back on TODAY since announcing her separation; she was joined by Laura Jarrett and Savannah Sellers on 3rd Hour in place of her usual co-anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin, and did not appear to be wearing any of her wedding rings.

She announced her split from Brian with a statement on Instagram on July 18, which started with: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

© Instagram She confirmed her separation on July 18

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all," she went on, before confirming: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she emphasized, and concluded: "Thank you as always for your support."