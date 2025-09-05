Ireland Baldwin makes shocking revelation about $70m inheritance from dad Alec

Ireland Baldwin made a shocking revelation about her inheritance when she set the record straight about her relationship with her family, especially her connection to her stepmom, Hilaria Baldwin. The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, who married Hilaria in 2012, shared a lengthy message on Instagram on Thursday to explain how she really feels about her stepmom and deny that she is "playing nice so I can secure my inheritance," which many would think would be sizeable as her dad is reportedly worth a whopping $70 million.

Ireland began: "I wanted to take a second to talk about my stepmom @hilariabaldwin. I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised. This post may come out of left field since I don't post about her or any family members much. I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance."

© Getty Images for Comedy Central Ireland claimed she will inherit none of her dad's $70 million fortune

Immediately shutting down that rumor, Ireland dropped the bombshell that she won't inherit any money from her dad, stating: "C'mon, people. I see the comments. I'm not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings," referring to Alec and Hilaria's children, Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, seven, Eduardo, four, Maria, four, and Ilaria, two.

© Getty Images Ireland claimed her inheritance will go to her seven siblings

Sharing an insight into her relationship with Hilaria, Ireland continued: "These thoughts have been on my mind since I last visited her on the East Coast. Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on, and I think that's why we've maybe bonded in some ways? She didn't always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault.

© Instagram Ireland confirmed she has a great relationship with stepmom Hilaria

"She is eccentric and totally bat [expletive] crazy (in a fun way), but she saved my dad's life. She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed. She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She's taught him that he doesn't need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it's never too late to admit you need help, and it's never too late to learn to be kind to yourself."

© Getty Images Ireland said Hilaria helped repair her relationship with her dad

Ireland and Alec previously had a strained relationship following his divorce from Ireland's mom, Kim, in 2002, which became evident in 2007 when a voicemail leaked of him calling his then-11-year-old daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" because she didn't answer his call. Over the years, Alec and Ireland have rebuilt their relationship, which she credits mainly to Hilaria's relationship with her dad.

© Getty Images Ireland will be rooting for Hilaria when she competes on DWTS

"Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I've always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness. I met her as a teenager, and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now. I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars and I CANNOT wait to cheer her on. She deserves this! And it's not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love."