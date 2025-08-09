Ireland Baldwin leaves fans 'panicking' with massive, 'scary' new tattoo

Ireland Baldwin is no stranger to tattoos and is constantly adding to her collection of body art.

However, her newest addition left fans "panicking" because she chose to cover up a tribute to David Bowie with a massive, "scary" tattoo instead.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ireland showed off her new half-sleeve, which now features a huge portrait of Ghostface from the Scream franchise and a hand wielding a knife.

New ink

"No one gets in the Halloween spirit quite like meeeeeeeeee [knife emojis] big ole tattoo cover up by @eddievtattoos," Ireland captioned a clip of her new ink done by tattooist Edwardo Vazquez.

While many of her followers complimented the tattoo, others appeared devastated that she covered up her Bowie ink, with one replying: "It's beautiful but you shouldn't have done that cover up."

A second said: "That's scary bro." A third added: "Disrespectful of Bowie." A fourth wrote: "Ziggy Stardust swapped for the Scream ghost, why?"

Ireland had a good reason for the cover-up, however, explaining in the comment section: "For everyone (weirdly) panicking about my David Bowie tattoo being covered up, I'm getting him somewhere else. The person who did that one is a terrible person. So I don't want that on my body!"

Her latest tattoo is one of many, and Ireland also has several others along her arms, including an arrow, writing, fangs, a skeleton, and many more.

Famous Family

Ireland is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, who were married from 1993 to 2002.

She had a strained relationship with her dad for years, which he attributed to his acrimonious divorce from Kim when he opened up about his relationship with his daughter in March.

© Getty Images Ireland had a strained relationship with dad Alec for years

"My relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother," Alec explained on the second episode of his family's TLC show, The Baldwins.

"One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland," he added.

Alec and Kim spent seven years in a bitter divorce battle, and while the financial negotiations took about 18 months, according to Alec, "everything else was custody", a process he called "really really tough" and "just insanity."

© Getty Images Alec and Ireland now have a good relationship

The strain in Alec and Ireland's relationship became evident in 2007 when a voicemail leaked of him calling his then-11-year-old daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" because she didn't answer his call.

Over the years, Alec and Ireland have rebuilt their relationship, and she has become a loving sister to his kids, Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, seven, Eduardo, four, Maria, four, and Ilaria, two, with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

"I have a good relationship with her, and she loves the kids," he said. "She is sweet to them and is their older sister, but she isn't in that pack."

© Instagram Ireland and her boyfriend, RAC, share daughter Holland

Alec has learned from his mistakes with Ireland and is determined not to repeat them with his second-oldest daughter, Carmen.

"This is why I think I'm so focused on Carmen," he added. "I want to have a good relationship with Carmen because I have a girl all over again."

Ireland is also a mom to a daughter after welcoming her first child, Holland, two, with her boyfriend, musician André Allen Anjos aka RAC, on May 18, 2023.