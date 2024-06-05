Meet Alec Baldwin and Hilaria's 7 kids headed for the spotlight

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are officially headed to reality television, along with their seven children, aka their "Baldwinitos."

The couple, who are based in New York City's Greenwich Village, announced that their forthcoming TLC reality show, The Baldwins, is coming in 2025, after months of hinting at a foray into reality TV.

The It's Complicated actor first became a father when he welcomed Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Bassinger. He has since learned to be wary of leaving voicemails, and welcomed seven other kids with Hilaria (born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas in Boston), who he met back in 2011 at Pure Food & Wine, an organic restaurant in New York City's Irving Place.

After their 2012 wedding, they first welcomed daughter Carmen Gabriela, ten, in 2013, followed by Rafael Thomas, eight, Leonardo Ángel, seven, Romeo Alejandro, five, Eduardo "Edu" Pao, three, María Lucía, three, and Ilaria Catalina, one.

Before they make their official reality TV debut, get to know all about the young seven Baldwinitos.

1/ 7 © Instagram Carmen Gabriela, ten Alec and Hilaria announced they were expecting their first baby together in February of 2013, and that August, on the 23rd, they welcomed Carmen. At the time, Alec was 55, Hilaria 29, and his first daughter Ireland was 17. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our daughter. She is absolutely perfect," Hilaria tweeted to announce her arrival.

2/ 7 © Instagram Rafael Thomas, eight Hilaria gave birth to her and Alec's first son Rafael on June 17, 2015. Hours after the birth, Alec stepped out for the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City, and told Extra that the birth was "amazing." "I'm not gonna get into to graphic detail, but I was on the team," he added, and continued: "Someone else is doing all the hard work and you're there for them… you sit there and go, I would do anything to make this easier for you, my wife is really, she's my hero, she's tough."

3/ 7 © Instagram Leonardo Ángel Charles, seven Just over a year later, they welcomed another son, Leonardo Ángel Charles, on September 12, 2016. In an Instagram post announcing his arrival, Alec revealed his nickname, Leoncito, which means little lion in Spanish.

4/ 7 © Instagram Romeo Alejandro David, six Romeo arrived on May 17, 2018, joining Carmen, Rafael, and Leo. Prior to giving birth, Hilaria opened up to People about her inspiration for her kids' Spanish names — neither Hilaria nor her parents have Spanish ancestry, however her parents moved to Spain in 2011, when she was 27 — sharing: "I was an art history major and I really love art. I wanted to give them artist names." She added: "My family's in Spain and I wanted to have a name that could be pronounced easily in both languages."

5/ 7 © Instagram Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, three Eduardo was born during the pandemic year, on September 8, 2020. She considers his little sister Lucía, born six months later via surrogacy, his twin. In 2021, Hilaria opened up on Instagram about Edu being her "rainbow baby," him having been born after she suffered from two miscarriages, seven months apart, in 2019.

6/ 7 © Instagram María Lucía Victoria, three Six months after giving birth to Edu, Hilaria and Alec welcomed their sixth child together via surrogate, on February 25, 2021. "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucía. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true," she wrote on Instagram at the time.