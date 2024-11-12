Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 7 children steal the show during adorable family red carpet appearance

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria had their hands full on Monday as they were joined by their seven children at the NYC premiere of Netflix's new children's film Spellbound.

The 66-year-old actor and his wife, 40, were full of smiles as they doted over their large brood, who all looked adorable as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

The couple shares daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, two, María Lucía Victoria, three, Carmen Gabriela, 11, and sons Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, four, Romeo Alejandro David, six, Leonardo Ángel Charles, seven, and Rafael Thomas, nine.

Their youngest daughter Ilaria didn't join her family on the carpet, but she was pictured inside the event with her parents and her siblings.

In the photos, Alec and Hilaria looked so proud as they doted over their kids, with Alec beaming as he held daughter María while Hilaria held on tightly to son Edu.

Alec and Hilaria have welcomed seven kids in nine years, but the 30 Rock alum has no plans to welcome anymore.

"I'm the only person I know who drops four kids off at school in the morning and comes home and I still have three kids waiting for me when I get home," he said on the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast in May.

"I have eight children. I got my oldest daughter. She has a baby and she and her boyfriend are living in Oregon. I met my wife [Hilaria Baldwin] and we got married and had seven kids in nine years. It's crazy," he added, referring to his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, 28.

When asked if he considered having more children, he replied: " Oh man, how dare you ask me that question. I think I'm done."

He added: "I found that as I got older, work became less interesting to me. I'm interested, you know, I wanna work and I like to work. But they just don't make that many films anymore that I think are interesting.

"Plus, we're all older. Whatever I've done in the past, I try not to be duplicative of that.

"Then all of a sudden I met [Hilaria], who I love dearly. And every time the [youngest] baby would get to be two years old, we go, 'Maybe it's time for one more baby – just one more baby…' So, we have seven kids."

Fans of the couple will soon get an in-depth look at their lives behind closed doors as they are set to star in their own reality TV show about their family.

In June, Alec and Hilaria shared the news that The Baldwins will air on TLC in 2025, posting a video on Instagram that featured their seven children running around the house screaming.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Alec says in the clip. "Home is the place we love to be most."

As he attempts to wrangle his kids, he adds: "We are the Baldwins, and we're going to TLC! God help you all."