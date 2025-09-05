Meet John Candy's 2 actor kids and his insanely talented wife

Jennifer Candy lives in Los Angeles with her husband and son

Jennifer followed in her father's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. She has appeared in the film In Vino, the TV series Liv and Maddie, According to Jim, and Where's This Party? per her IMDb profile. She has also co-produced the shows Foreign Body, Cockpit, Sam Has 7 Friends, and Prom Queen.

Jennifer has been married to Bryan Sullivan since October 27, 2012, and they are parents to one son, Finley John William, named after his grandfather. "He definitely looks like a Candy. He has my dad's hair for sure," she told TODAY in 2024.

Speaking about her dad, Jennifer said: "He was the best dad. He'd say, 'Don't worry what people think about you. Just be your authentic self.'"

Recalling her last call with her father, Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016: "So I was talking to him on the phone, and I hate this, but I was slightly distant because I was studying. So, I was like, 'Yeah, OK, I love you. I will talk to you later. Have a great night.' Then I hang up, and I go back to studying."