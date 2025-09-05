Meet John Candy's 2 actor kids and his insanely talented wife

It wasn't just a comedic legacy that John Candy left behind when he died too soon of a heart attack at the age of 43 more than three decades ago; it was also his loving family, wife Rosemary, and their children Jennifer and Christopher. The Canadian actor, best known for his roles in Splash, Uncle Buck, Home Alone, and Cool Runnings, is the subject of Colin Hanks' new documentary film, John Candy: I Like Me, which features an impressive line-up of A-listers and his loved ones remembering his life and legacy. Before it debuts on Amazon Prime Video in October, meet John's loving wife and children below.
Jennifer Candy lives in Los Angeles with her husband and son
Jennifer Candy-Sullivan
Jennifer followed in her father's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. She has appeared in the film In Vino, the TV series Liv and Maddie, According to Jim, and Where's This Party? per her IMDb profile. She has also co-produced the shows Foreign Body, Cockpit, Sam Has 7 Friends, and Prom Queen.
Jennifer has been married to Bryan Sullivan since October 27, 2012, and they are parents to one son, Finley John William, named after his grandfather. "He definitely looks like a Candy. He has my dad's hair for sure," she told TODAY in 2024.
Speaking about her dad, Jennifer said: "He was the best dad. He'd say, 'Don't worry what people think about you. Just be your authentic self.'"
Recalling her last call with her father, Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016: "So I was talking to him on the phone, and I hate this, but I was slightly distant because I was studying. So, I was like, 'Yeah, OK, I love you. I will talk to you later. Have a great night.' Then I hang up, and I go back to studying."
Christopher is an actor and writer
Christopher Candy
Christopher, who goes by Chris, is an actor and writer who also plays music, according to his Instagram bio. His film and TV credits include the movies Six Feet Apart and Contracted, the short film To the Stones, and the TV series Where's The Party?
According to his IMDb, he has also featured in Camp Candy, Bobby's World, Clark and Michael, Murder in the First, Rosewood, Mystic Cosmic Patrol, The Wedding Planners, Private Eyes, and the mini-series Two Minutes to Midnight and Correspondence.
Recalling the last conversation he had with his dad, Chris told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016: "I was 9. It was a Friday. I remember talking to him the night before he passed away, and he said, 'I love you and goodnight.' And I will always remember that."
On the 31st anniversary of John's death in March 2025, Chris penned on Instagram: "All love to my father this day, 31 years after his passing. All my love."
Related
Rosemary works as a contemporary artist in Los Angeles
Rosemary Candy
John met his wife, Rosemary Candy (née Rosemary Margaret Harbor), on a blind date in the late 1960s, long before he found fame in the 1980s in films such as Splash, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and Uncle Buck.
John and Rosemary married in 1979, and they welcomed Jennifer in 1980, followed by Chris in 1984. Speaking about their parents' relationship in 2016, Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter: "They met on a blind date. They went out on a date and enjoyed each other, and then my dad reached out to Mom asking if she could help him type out a script."
Chris added: "It's just not her thing. My father was the one who was in front of the cameras." Rosemary is a talented contemporary artist in Los Angeles, and according to her website, her "paintings are with acrylic paint or oils. All are on stretched canvas. Lately, I have been painting on linen with oils. My drawings and photography are from my garden. Both relaxing and inspirational. In ceramics, I work with stoneware and porcelain clay bodies."
John Candy died on March 4, 1994, aged 43
John Candy's death
John Candy died aged 43 on March 4, 1994, of a heart attack. He was filming what would become his final movie, Wagons East, in Durango, Mexico, at the time. He was survived by Chris, Jennifer, and his wife, Rosemary.
John was found by his bodyguard after he let himself into the actor's room after being unable to reach him on the phone. He called a doctor, who pronounced John dead from a massive heart attack in his sleep.
John Candy: I Like Me debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 10
John Candy: I Like Me
John Candy: I Like Me is a documentary film directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds that explores the life and legacy of the iconic Canadian comic actor. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 4, 2025, and will debut on Amazon Prime Video starting October 10, 2025.
The documentary features testimonials and remembrances from many of John's loved ones who knew him best, including his family, friends, and A-listers such as Steve Martin, Martin Short, Macaulay Culkin, Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O'Hara, Andrea Martin, Bill Murray, and Tom Hanks.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases