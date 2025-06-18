Tom Hardy's MobLand daughter has a famous family you'll definitely recognize

Teddie admitted it was "weird" growing up in a famous family.

"When I was at junior school, older girls started asking me if my mum and dad were on telly or if Lily Allen was my sister. That feels a bit weird when you're little," she told The Sunday Times.

"When we were out shopping people would run up to my dad and call him 'a legend' or 'a hellraiser'. If they wanted a selfie, it was usually me that ended up taking it."

She added: " As I got older it all started to make sense. I'd see pictures of him with Alex James from Blur or Jennifer Saunders, Neneh Cherry. There's a picture of me in the kitchen with Shaun Ryder from the Happy Mondays."

Speaking about her siblings, she said: "Then there's Alfie and Lily. I used to love going to Lily's house because she had a swimming pool – Nick Grimshaw was there one day and taught me how to dive.

"Foolishly, when I was about 11, I started Googling my family and wish I hadn't. There was even some horrible stuff about me, saying how awful my name was. I didn't know these people, so what's it got to do with them?"