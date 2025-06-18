Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Hardy's MobLand daughter has a famous family you'll definitely recognize
photo from mobland of tom hardy and teddie allen in character© Paramount Plus

The actor's on-screen daughter is played by Teddie Allen

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
MobLand features a stellar cast of actors, including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren – but it also has some rising stars that hold their own against such formidable names.

One of those young actors is Teddie Allen, who portrays Tom's on-screen daughter, Gina Da Souza.

However, Teddie is no stranger to the limelight as she is a member of a very famous family that includes actors who have starred in hits like Game of Thrones, and a Grammy-nominated singer.

Meet Teddie's family, whom you'll definitely recognize, below.

1/5

photo of keith allen and tamzin malleson posing for photograph© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

Parents

Teddie is the daughter of actors Keith Allen and Tamzin Malleson

Keith has enjoyed a successful career for decades and has starred in films and TV shows including Trainspotting, Eddie the Eagle, Robin Hood, The Others, and more.

Tamzin, meanwhile, has starred in British shows Teachers, Midsomer Murders, Marchella, Unforgotten, and more.

She and Keith were co-stars in the drama, Bodies, and reportedly began dating in 2005 following his split from his first wife, Alison Owen. They welcomed Teddie in 2006.

2/5

photo of smiling alfie and lily allen© Getty Images

Siblings

Teddie's older half-siblings are singer and actress Lily Allen and actor Alfie Allen.

Lily found huge success as a singer, releasing her debut album "Alright, Still" in 2006, which produced the chart-topping single "Smile". She has had four albums so far and has been nominated for a Grammy, BRIT Awards – one of which she won in 2010 – and an Olivier Award.

She is also a podcaster and starred in the 2023 British comedy Dreamland.

Alfie, meanwhile, famously starred as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones for all eight seasons. He has also had roles in John Wick and JoJo Rabbit.

3/5

keith allen holding daughter teddie allen as a baby© Getty Images

Upbringing

Teddie admitted it was "weird" growing up in a famous family.

"When I was at junior school, older girls started asking me if my mum and dad were on telly or if Lily Allen was my sister. That feels a bit weird when you're little," she told The Sunday Times.

"When we were out shopping people would run up to my dad and call him 'a legend' or 'a hellraiser'. If they wanted a selfie, it was usually me that ended up taking it."

She added: " As I got older it all started to make sense. I'd see pictures of him with Alex James from Blur or Jennifer Saunders, Neneh Cherry. There's a picture of me in the kitchen with Shaun Ryder from the Happy Mondays."

Speaking about her siblings, she said: "Then there's Alfie and Lily. I used to love going to Lily's house because she had a swimming pool – Nick Grimshaw was there one day and taught me how to dive.

"Foolishly, when I was about 11, I started Googling my family and wish I hadn't. There was even some horrible stuff about me, saying how awful my name was. I didn't know these people, so what's it got to do with them?"

4/5

lily allen holding half sister teddie allen as a child© PA Images via Getty Images

Nepo baby

Despite her famous family's connections, Teddie insists she is not a "nepo baby". 

She explained: "When I told [my dad] I was interested in acting, he said there was no way he was paying for some fancy acting college or hustling for work for his daughter. At the time I was a bit put out, but now I see he was right."

Sharing his point of view, Keith told the publication: "Teddie seems to be drifting towards acting but I can promise you that she has never been pushed or encouraged by me or Tamzin. 

"None of this nepotism [expletive]. If she wants to do it, she can do it herself. I didn't have anybody helping me."

5/5

photo of teddie allen wearing a black dress© Getty Images for Paramount Plus

Career

Teddie made her acting debut at nine years old, starring as Tatty Walker in the BBC Films remake of Swallows and Amazons, based on Arthur Ransome's classic novel.

Alongside MobLand, she has also had roles in Cider with Rosie and Four Kids and It. 

