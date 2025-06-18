Tom Hardy's MobLand daughter has a famous family you'll definitely recognize

Lily found huge success as a singer, releasing her debut album "Alright, Still" in 2006, which produced the chart-topping single "Smile". She has had four albums so far and has been nominated for a Grammy, BRIT Awards – one of which she won in 2010 – and an Olivier Award.
She is also a podcaster and starred in the 2023 British comedy Dreamland.
Alfie, meanwhile, famously starred as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones for all eight seasons. He has also had roles in John Wick and JoJo Rabbit.
Upbringing
Teddie admitted it was "weird" growing up in a famous family.
"When I was at junior school, older girls started asking me if my mum and dad were on telly or if Lily Allen was my sister. That feels a bit weird when you're little," she told The Sunday Times.
"When we were out shopping people would run up to my dad and call him 'a legend' or 'a hellraiser'. If they wanted a selfie, it was usually me that ended up taking it."
She added: " As I got older it all started to make sense. I'd see pictures of him with Alex James from Blur or Jennifer Saunders, Neneh Cherry. There's a picture of me in the kitchen with Shaun Ryder from the Happy Mondays."
Speaking about her siblings, she said: "Then there's Alfie and Lily. I used to love going to Lily's house because she had a swimming pool – Nick Grimshaw was there one day and taught me how to dive.
"Foolishly, when I was about 11, I started Googling my family and wish I hadn't. There was even some horrible stuff about me, saying how awful my name was. I didn't know these people, so what's it got to do with them?"
Nepo baby
Despite her famous family's connections, Teddie insists she is not a "nepo baby".
She explained: "When I told [my dad] I was interested in acting, he said there was no way he was paying for some fancy acting college or hustling for work for his daughter. At the time I was a bit put out, but now I see he was right."
Sharing his point of view, Keith told the publication: "Teddie seems to be drifting towards acting but I can promise you that she has never been pushed or encouraged by me or Tamzin.
"None of this nepotism [expletive]. If she wants to do it, she can do it herself. I didn't have anybody helping me."
Career
Teddie made her acting debut at nine years old, starring as Tatty Walker in the BBC Films remake of Swallows and Amazons, based on Arthur Ransome's classic novel.
Alongside MobLand, she has also had roles in Cider with Rosie and Four Kids and It.
