Ryan Phillippe calls out son Deacon's 'expensive' taste in glimpse of college life
Ryan Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe attend Prime Video's "Motorheads" Red Carpet and Screening at the Petersen Automotive Museum on May 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

The Cruel Intentions actor's son with Reese Witherspoon and his son both star in Motorheads

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe may have flocked the nest already, but it seems he is still relying on dad Ryan Phillippe for occasional luxuries.

The Cruel Intentions actor shares both Deacon, 21, as well as daughter Ava Phillippe, 25, with the Legally Blonde actress, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2008, and is also a father to daughter Kai, 13, who he shares with ex Alexis Knapp.

Deacon, a budding actor and singer, is currently a student at New York University, a celebrity scion favorite, and his dad just gave some insight into what he is like as a college student.

Deacon Phillippe and Ryan Phillippe attend Prime Video's "Motorheads" Red Carpet and Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on May 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Deacon and Ryan at the premiere of their new show

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ryan joked: "What I've realized is that college students who live in expensive cities really love it when their parents come to town — and so do their friends."

"Because that means a free meal or two and maybe an event of some kind that they can't afford. So it's nice," he added.

In addition to nice dinners and events, Ryan and Deacon recently also got to spend time on the set of Motorheads, in which the former stars as Logan Maddox, and his son as his younger brother.

Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City© Taylor Hill, Getty
In addition to Deacon, Reese is also a mom to son Tennessee

The series, which premiered in May on Prime Video, follows a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

Further speaking to host Kelly Clarkson about getting to work on it with Deacon, Ryan joked it was "odd" to have his son play his brother, however it was only in flashbacks.

Reese with her daughter Ava and eldest son Deacon© Getty
The actress with her eldest kids

He explained: "The producer and the showrunner had this idea of casting him in this role — that takes place in flashbacks — of being my younger brother. And one of the most interesting things about that was that we had to spend time with the showrunner, the head writer, talking about what our childhood was like growing up together as brothers."

"It was so cool to have him come in and out, because you're on location in Toronto for months and months at a time and you don't get to see family or the kids so much. So every time he came into work it was such a blessing and so cool to have that shared experience with him," he further shared.

Deacon Phillippe performs onstage during Magnus Ferrell's release party to benefit Smile Train at The Vermont Hollywood on October 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Deacon is also a budding singer

Ryan also recounted how he was able to be there for Deacon during his first night shoot, where they were filming until three or four in the morning. "To see the poor guy, he is 21, but to see him get so tired at 2:30am was like, 'Yeah I've been doing this for 30 years.'"

In addition to Motorheads, Deacon has also had a role in the Mindy Kaling Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever. 

