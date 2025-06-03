Ryan Phillippe calls out son Deacon's 'expensive' taste in glimpse of college life

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe may have flocked the nest already, but it seems he is still relying on dad Ryan Phillippe for occasional luxuries.

The Cruel Intentions actor shares both Deacon, 21, as well as daughter Ava Phillippe, 25, with the Legally Blonde actress, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2008, and is also a father to daughter Kai, 13, who he shares with ex Alexis Knapp.

Deacon, a budding actor and singer, is currently a student at New York University, a celebrity scion favorite, and his dad just gave some insight into what he is like as a college student.

© Getty Deacon and Ryan at the premiere of their new show

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ryan joked: "What I've realized is that college students who live in expensive cities really love it when their parents come to town — and so do their friends."

"Because that means a free meal or two and maybe an event of some kind that they can't afford. So it's nice," he added.

In addition to nice dinners and events, Ryan and Deacon recently also got to spend time on the set of Motorheads, in which the former stars as Logan Maddox, and his son as his younger brother.

© Taylor Hill, Getty In addition to Deacon, Reese is also a mom to son Tennessee

The series, which premiered in May on Prime Video, follows a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

Further speaking to host Kelly Clarkson about getting to work on it with Deacon, Ryan joked it was "odd" to have his son play his brother, however it was only in flashbacks.

© Getty The actress with her eldest kids

He explained: "The producer and the showrunner had this idea of casting him in this role — that takes place in flashbacks — of being my younger brother. And one of the most interesting things about that was that we had to spend time with the showrunner, the head writer, talking about what our childhood was like growing up together as brothers."

"It was so cool to have him come in and out, because you're on location in Toronto for months and months at a time and you don't get to see family or the kids so much. So every time he came into work it was such a blessing and so cool to have that shared experience with him," he further shared.

© Getty Deacon is also a budding singer

Ryan also recounted how he was able to be there for Deacon during his first night shoot, where they were filming until three or four in the morning. "To see the poor guy, he is 21, but to see him get so tired at 2:30am was like, 'Yeah I've been doing this for 30 years.'"

In addition to Motorheads, Deacon has also had a role in the Mindy Kaling Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever.