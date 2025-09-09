Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' need for 'routine' ahead of family upheaval

The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking forward to an exciting end to the year with their impending move from their home at Adelaide Cottage to the far grander Forest Lodge on the Home Park estate at Windsor. But like any parents, William and Kate will be aware of the impact of a big life change on their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven. The Wales family has lived at candy pink Adelaide Cottage since 2022, so the children have acclimatised to life there. However, it won't be their first move, as they previously lived at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London.

With the move on the horizon, we spoke to child and adolescent therapist Laura Gwilt from Swift Psychology, who explains the impact of a house move on children – and how parents like William and Kate can mitigate the impact. "Moving is a significant stressor for children because it disrupts routines and predictability. Research shows that even a single move in childhood can increase emotional stress, with effects like irritability, clinginess, or difficulty sleeping," Laura tells us.

© UK Press via Getty Images "These are normal adjustment responses to losing a familiar environment. For the Wales children, consistency in school, mealtimes, and family rituals will be especially protective. With their lives already under public attention, keeping routines stable at home can provide a much-needed sense of security and normality." The children have not long gone back to their routine at Lambrook School, which is just a short drive from home, meaning the majority of their day will be unaltered by the move.

© Getty Images How will George, Charlotte, and Louis adjust to the move to Forest Lodge? Laura says that each of William and Kate's children may navigate the house move in different ways. "Children respond to moving differently depending on their developmental stage. Younger children may regress temporarily - becoming more dependent, struggling with separation, or showing behavioural changes," she says.

© Getty "Older children and adolescents may resist, displaying irritability, withdrawal, or reluctance to engage in the new environment…George, as the eldest, may feel the pressure of adapting quickly, while Charlotte and Louis may display more overt dependency. Parents can support adjustment by naming and validating these feelings rather than minimising them, which helps children feel understood and able to cope."



© WireImage How can William and Kate help? The child psychology expert says there are things the royal parents can do to help their little ones adjust to their new environment. "Involving children in the moving process improves adjustment and reduces stress. Evidence shows that when children feel some control, they adapt more positively," she tells us.