Eric Christian Olsen's wife Sarah astounds sister-in-law Daniela Ruah with new baby bump photo

Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright will be welcoming the newest member of their family in no time.

The NCIS: Los Angeles alum and his wife, also an actress, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their fourth child, however the latter just revealed that she made it to 41 weeks and is still carrying their baby.

The couple has been married since 2012, and in addition to their forthcoming child, they are also parents to son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme Olivia, eight, and Winter Story, four.

© Instagram Sarah shared a sweet beach photo with Eric

Sarah took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a "bumpdate," starting off with a photo of her and Eric at the beach, in which she is holding up her bump while her husband is smiling ear to ear and has her arm around her.

She then shared another photo of just herself highlighting her bump, and revealed in the caption that she had made it to the 41st week of her pregnancy.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Sarah's sister-in-law, Eric's NCIS: LA alum Daniela Ruah, who is married to his brother David Paul Olsen, wrote: "Ok at this point you're just hogging the nugget… come on! We want to meet and snuggle the little one!"

© Instagram The actress is 41 weeks pregnant

Others followed suit with: "You guys look amazing. Can't wait to see pics. Have an easy birth, gorgeous," and: "Oh my goodness, you get to meet your baby SO soon!!!!" as well as: "Ahhh sending so much love beautiful mama!! You got this and your baby will be earthside so soon. Hope you have the most dreamy birth."

Sarah recently also took to Instagram with a sweet post commemorating Eric's 48th birthday. "Forever and ever and ever holding your hand, watching you with our babies, going on adventures and dancing in any living room as long as it's with you. Happy 48 to my dream guy."

The couple is expecting their fourth child

Sarah and Eric met in 2006 on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, and tied the knot in 2012 in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole. When they first announced their pregnancy in February, a month after losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfire crisis, Eric shared a selfie in which his wife's bump is in view next to his face, and joked in his caption: "We timed this little nugget peeeeeerfectly."

Prior to that, Eric had taken to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute thanking everyone who had supported him and Sarah after the loss of their home, including his former co-star and sister-in-law Daniela.

© FilmMagic They met almost 20 years ago

In part inspired by Kathy Bates, who stars in Matlock, which he produced, honoring him at the Critics Choice Award after her win because of his recent family heartbreak, he wrote: "I do take moments to digest, to acknowledge and authentically process what is lost — for me, that doesn't come with tears. BUT, I have been perpetually blown away, eyes pooled, tears racing by the kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity of our friends, family and complete strangers." See a trailer for Matlock below.

He then shared that his brother, Daniela and their kids had taken in "six extra adults, five kids, three dogs (two of which who [sic] wanted to murder the others) with such effortless grace."