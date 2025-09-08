Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christina Haack reunites with Ant Anstead in new photo from 'chaos filled' celebration for son Hudson
The former Christina on the Coast host and the English TV presenter were married from December 2018 to June 2021

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead attend Discovery's "Serengeti" premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have come a long way in their relationship. The former couple tied the knot in December 2018 and divorced in June 2021, welcoming son Hudson, six, in that time, however their eventual split quickly grew contentious as they were embroiled in a lengthy custody battle. Since then, the HGTV star has married and divorced Josh Hall, and following their own also contentious split, she and the English TV presenter, who is in a relationship with Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger, have grown to be on much friendlier terms.

Their repaired relationship took center stage over the weekend, when Ant took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of their son Hudson's golden birthday (turning sixth on the sixth of September), starting off with one of him with the birthday boy hoisted on his hip, and Christina next to him.

More photos of the festivities included of the kids swarming the contents of a piñata, Hudson scarfing down some cake, as well as a video of Christina's son with Tarek El Moussa, Brayden, ten, taking a stab at the piñata, followed by a snap of Christina herself doing the same.

Photo shared by Christina Haack from an Easter vacation featuring her sons Brayden and Hudson, and Tarek El Moussa's son with Heather Rae, Tristan© Instagram
Christina's two sons with their half-sibling Tristan

"Hudzo explained it's his 'golden birthday' as he's 6 on the 6th! Legend!" Ant then wrote in his caption, adding: "Weekend celebrating our miracle boy with a CHAOS filled party we all gone need a lay down. Hudzo we love you," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. 

Photo shared by Christina Haack from an Easter vacation featuring her boyfriend Christopher Larocca, first husband Tarek El Moussa, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa© Instagram
Christina with her boyfriend, ex-husband, and his wife

"So fun," first Christina herself wrote with two blue heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Doing great Mom and Dad! Celebrating together will mean everything to him later," and: "It's perfect for Hudson that his parents can both be there for him, that's the best gift of all for him. Happy birthday beautiful boy!" as well as: "Great to see everyone there."

Christina Haack reveals relationship update with ex Ant Anstead amid divorce from Josh Hall © Getty Images
The HGTV host and Ant were married for two years

Christina and Ant have shared glimpses into their different outings together in honor of Hudson, plus, last year, Ant was featured on The Flip Off, Christina's new show with her ex Tarek and wife Heather Rae El Moussa, which was initially meant to also star her ex Josh. The show's original premise followed Christina and her estranged husband as they compete against Tarek and Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain."

And though Christina's other HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, was recently not renewed amid a wave of seemingly abrupt cancellations at the network, The Flip Off was renewed for a second season last month.

"After" photo shared by Christina Hall on Instagram of her and daughter Taylor's visit to the hair salon, August 2024© Instagram
With her daughter Taylor

Christina, who is now in a relationship with Christopher Larocca, and in addition to Hudson and Brayden is also a mom to daughter Taylor, 14, previously addressed the cancellation in an Instagram post featuring photos of her summer so far, writing: "Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding."

