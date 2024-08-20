Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather opens up about relationship with Christina Hall's son in sentimental post
Photo posted by Heather Rae El Moussa on Instagram February 2024 featuring Tarek El Moussa, his two kids with Christina Hall, Taylor and Brayden, plus his son Tristan© Instagram

Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather opens up about relationship with Christina Hall's son in sentimental post

The HGTV stars came together to celebrate Brayden's ninth birthday

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Despite recent turmoil in her family, it is an extra special, celebratory week for Christina Hall and her kids.

The HGTV star, who is in the midst of a divorce from her third husband Josh Hall, took a break from the recent tumult on Tuesday, August 20 to celebrate her son Brayden, as he marked his ninth trip around the sun.

In addition to Brayden, the Christina on the Coast host is also a mom to daughter Taylor, who she also shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, plus son Hudson, four, who she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

As Brayden rang in his ninth birthday, his bonus mom, Tarek's wife Heather Rae Young, with whom he shares son Tristan, took to Instagram to honor her "bonus son."

The former Selling Sunset star shared a round of photos of Brayden through the years — she and Tarek started dating in 2019 when Brayden was just shy of turning four years old — starting off with a selfie of them at the beach.

She next shared a photo of him looking so grown up in a tux, with his younger half-brother Tristan, and more sweet selfies with Heather.

"Can't believe my handsome bonus son is 9 today," she wrote in her caption, before recalling: "When I met you, you were still running around in diapers and you have grown up to be a strong willed, lovable, funny boy."

Photo shared by Heather Rae El Moussa on Instagram Easter Sunday of Christina Hall's son Brayden carrying his half-brother Tristan© Instagram
Brayden and his younger half-sibling

She went on: "You make everyone around you laugh. You remind me so much of your daddy and I am so lucky that I get to be your stepmom," and concluded with: "I love you so much Bray Bray. Happy birthday love."

Photo posted by Tarel El Moussa on Instagram October 1 2023 where he is with his wife Heather and his kids Taylor and Brayden during his daughter's 13th birthday party.© Instagram
The El Moussas

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over their endearing relationship, with one writing: "The way you love on all your kiddos is so heartwarming," as others followed suit with: "So sweet! Hope he has a wonderful birthday!" and: "So sweet!!! I love this and how well you can all co-parent together," as well as: "Awwwwww. Love these photos."

Christina posted a snap of her two sons, Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4© Instagram
The birthday boy with his other younger half-brother Hudson

Christina also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son, similarly sharing photos of Brayden and the family through the years.

Christina Hall with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (center back)© Instagram
Christina with her boys

She wrote: "I can't believe my sweet guy is 9! I knew when I was pregnant with him that this kid would be my biggest protector and I wasn't wrong."

"At 9 he has more courage, wit and humor than most grown men. I love our dates and laughs and cuddles more than life. Happy Birthday Brayden, we love you."

