Christina Hall and Ant Anstead come together for son Hudson in new photo

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have come a long way in their relationship.

The former couple tied the knot in December 2018 and divorced in June 2021, welcoming son Hudson, four, in that time, however their split quickly grew contentious as they were embroiled in a lengthy custody battle.

Since then, the HGTV star has married and divorced Josh Hall, and following their split, she and Ant, who is in a relationship with Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger, have grown to be on much friendlier terms.

Over the weekend, Ant took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo on his Stories of little Hudson clad in his soccer uniform sitting on a soccer ball next to a friend, during his final game of the season.

Ant tagged Christina, and she re-shared it to her own Stories. In addition to Hudson, the Christina on the Coast host is also a mom to daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

But that's not the only sign that Christina and Ant have put their past contention behind them.

Earlier this week, sources confirmed to HELLO! that Ant would be joining Christina — plus her ex Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa — on The Flip Off, the new HGTV show that was originally meant to include Josh.

The show's original premise followed Christina and her estranged husband as they compete against Tarek and Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain."

© Christina Hall Christina with her two sons

Ant is not expected to be replacing Josh completely, and it is unclear if his appearance will be in a personal capacity, or as part of a challenge.

Rumors of Ant's participation began after a joke from one of Christina's social media followers, who commented: "How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on the flip off?" to which Christina replied: "LOL that would be a genius 'ratings' idea just saying."

© Getty The former couple was married for three years

Christina then refollowed Ant on social media, but later clarified that she "can't work with any more exes," telling Backgrid that she made the decision to follow him as an "olive branch."

"Tarek and Heather and I get along really well, and it's been nice being able to co-parent with them, and Ant and I share Hudson, and he's an amazing kid, and I feel like he deserves to have us get along," she said.