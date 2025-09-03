'Immature' Christina Haack slammed by ex Josh Hall after 'classless' public divorce

It appears Josh Hall wants to have the last word after his messy divorce from Christina Haack. The former couple filed for divorce in July 2024, and after a contentious 10-month battle, it was finalized in May. Details of their settlement were made public last week, with Josh walking away with multiple properties, cars, and a six-figure payment. Still, he is not happy about Christina's "immature" behavior following their split. In a new interview, he has called her out for being "classless" by publicizing their divorce drama on social media over the last several months.

Among the many digs Christina aimed at her ex were claims that Josh was "insecure" about her close relationship with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She also called Josh "rude" and claimed he requested spousal support payments of $65,000 a month. Josh admits he tried to be "respectful of her children and both of our families" by remaining silent, but he now wants to set the record straight "because, unfortunately, people have only read what she says."

"I didn't want to have a public feud and have a back and forth publicly," Josh, 44, told the Daily Mail. Addressing Christina's public comments on their volatile split, he said: "I thought it lacked class, to be honest… I thought it was unnecessary… obviously, don't drag a divorce out there. It's immature." He added: "Let's share some stuff, but the behaving like a [expletive] off teenager on social media is just not something I'm going to do."

Denying Christina's claims that he requested spousal support, Josh said: "She definitely made more money than me. I contributed what I had. I added wherever I could, and I paid whatever share I was able to throughout the relationship." In the divorce settlement, Christian, who is reportedly worth $25 million, paid Josh a one-time payment of $300,000 from the proceeds of the sale of a Nashville property. She also covered his $40,000 attorney fees and paid him an additional sum of $100,000 last year.

© Getty Images Christina and Josh's divorce was finalized in May 2025

"The reality was, as long as we split things fairly and evenly as we should, there was never going to be a need for it," Josh, who claimed he spent "close to a quarter million dollars" on the split, explained. "So when I voluntarily waived spousal support, it was kind of always my plan as long as things were done fairly." Both he and Christina waived the right to spousal support.

© Instagram Josh called Christina 'immature' for publicizing their divorce battle

Josh was also awarded a home and a condo, both in Tennessee, land in California, furniture, and several cars, including a 2021 Bentley, a 1970 Chevelle, a 1982 DeLorean, a 1947 Dodge, and a Hondo Motorcycle, but he said he "voluntarily gave up more" just to put an end to their split, for which he claims Christina "should be thankful."

© Instagram Christina and Josh filed for divorce in July 2024

© Instagram Josh wishes Christina nothing but the best in her new relationship with Christopher Larocca

Despite their bitter split, Josh wishes nothing but the best for Christina and her future relationships. "I am not going to throw shade if she wants to get married 10 times until she gets it right," he told the outlet. "If that's what she has to do, then she has my blessing." Before Josh, Christina was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021 and Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. She is now dating businessman Christopher Larocca.