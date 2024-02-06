Christina Hall's teen daughter Taylor looks so tall in celebratory family photos with dad Tarek El Moussa and stepmom Heather

Christina Hall's two eldest kids, Taylor and Brayden, are celebrating their little half-brother's biggest milestone yet.

The 13 and eight-year-old joined their dad Tarek El Moussa, as he marked his and wife Heather Rae El Moussa's son Tristan's very first birthday.

The Christina on the Coast host and her former Flip or Flop co-star were married from 2009 to 2018; she was later married to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, four, from 2018 to 2021, and in 2022 she married Josh Hall.

On Monday, following little Tristan's birthday weekend, Heather took to Instagram to share glimpses of her and Tarek's celebrations, which of course included Taylor and Brayden.

The couple threw their tot a "ONEder the Sea" themed birthday party, filling their Newport Beach home with white, blue and green balloons, and treated guests, and of course Tristan, to ocean-themed cake and cupcakes.

In her round-up of photos from the party, the Selling Sunset star included a sweet snap where Taylor is holding up the birthday boy, posing next to friends and her younger brother.

"Tristan's ONEder the sea birthday party was perfect in every way. Our hearts are so full," Heather wrote in her caption.

She went on: "Wanted to do a little roundup of some of our favorite moments from his party," before revealing: "We originally had planned on throwing a bigger birthday for him and it got completely out of control and we ended up deciding to pivot and do a very intimate party at our own house."

"We really wanted to soak in every moment and not feel overwhelmed," she further explained, ultimately adding: "It was extra special to just be surrounded by our family and a few friends to celebrate our sweet little love."

Heather previously reflected on her son's milestone birthday in another Instagram post, in which she wrote: "Happy birthday Tristan Jay!!! Our sweet little bear is officially 1 year old today."

She continued: "The best addition to our family of five and a light that brightens all of our days with his endless smiles, loudest belly giggles, and perfect blue eyes.

"I can't believe we have one teenager, one pre-teen, and a toddler in our home… soaking in every single moment, big and little, because where does the time go?!"

