90s movie icon wows in beaded strapless dress during rare red carpet appearance with son

Rachael Leigh Cook is not new to red carpets, however, she made a rare appearance alongside her son, Theodore Vigo Sullivan Gillies, 10. The two posed together for the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle in Los Angeles on September 9. The 90s movie icon wore a gorgeous white gown with sequined patterns and her son donned a cool futuristic look, which included a black tracksuit with turquoise detailing, sneakers and even a sword. In July, both of her kids made another rare appearance at the Freaky Friday premiere in Los Angeles.

Theodore was joined by his older sister, Charlotte Easton Gillies, 11. Looks like the mother-of-two has been enjoying bringing along her kids with her for a fun family night out. Charlotte wore a powder pink cocktail dress, kitten heels, and a pink cross-body bag with a hanging pink LaBubu. Theodore rocked an elegant look with a white button-up shirt, black blazer, tailored black pants, sneakers, and he had his hair gelled to one side.

© Getty Images The actress made a rare red carpet appearance with her son

The actress donned a gorgeous orange dress with illustrated flowers throughout, gold open-toe heels, and a unique white clutch with a gold handle that embraced her knuckles. The She's All That star shares her two children with her ex-husband Daniel Gillie. Back in 2017, when both of her children were younger, Rachael got candid about the difficulties of being a mother.

© Getty Images The mother-of-two attended another premiere with her kids in July

She shared with People: "I feel like I'm pretty flaky right now because my kids come first, second, third, everything. So I don't like that. Because it's true — people who don't have kids, they can be sympathetic and they can be lovely, but they don't understand how a simple skipped nap or something like that can completely throw your day."

Rachael also transparently shared the consistent struggles she's faced carving the time out to be an actress, mother and to have time for herself.

© Getty Images Rachael has been open about her struggles with being a working mom

She revealed: "My kids make me want to almost cry every time I leave because they're now old enough to say, 'No, Mom, don't go, don't do work."

Her little ones often had difficulty with separation anxiety growing up, and the actress added: "'Work' is a very bad buzzword around our house, because they know that it means that Mom or Dad is leaving. My daughter goes, 'No, Mom does not go to work!' Like she's some strange repressive '50s male. Like it's not my place. I shouldn't laugh. That's wrong."

© Getty Images Now the mother enjoys a night out with her kids

Despite any obstacles she faced with having to juggle it all in the past, Rachael continues to take it all in stride and lean on comedic relief as a resort. And now that her kids are older, they're mature enough to enjoy a night out in the town with their mother.