Popular 90s country star turns heads with ultra-rare festival appearance after decades

A five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer recently performed at the Newport Folk Festival.

The singer and songwriter has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, and some of her hit singles include "Never Had It So Good," and "Quittin' Time."

Mary Chapin Carpenter, who is now 67-year-old made her rare comeback at the festival, after not having performed there for decades.

During her set, she played her hit songs from the 90s, and from her 2025 album called Personal History, which was recorded in Bath, England and features 11 songs.

© Getty Images Mary Chapin Carpenter is a five-time Grammy-Award winning artist

While on stage, she brought out her latest producer Josh Kaufman, to play sentimental songs such as "Saving Things," and "Bitter Ender" together. She also sang her older songs such as, "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," "The Hard Way," and "Down at the Twist and Shout."

© Getty Images The artist performed at the Newport Folk Festival after decades

The ageless entertainer donned a colorful sleeveless top, black pants, and stylish blue sunglasses, as she sang her heart out while playing her acoustic guitar. Mary got her start with the instrument, thanks to her mother who presented it to her at an early age.

In 1987, she got signed to Columbia Record, and it only took a few years to get major attention in the country music scene. Her debut album was titled Hometown Girl. In 1992 and 1993, she was named the Country Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year.

© Getty Images In 1987 she got signed to Columbia Records and kickstarted her career

She also became a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. The songwriter's latest and 17th album was released on June 6 and she kicked off her nationwide tour on July 29th, which will last up until October 11. When it comes to how Mary has remained successful for decades, she believes it comes down to experimentation.

She explained to American Songwriter: "I don't really have it all mapped out. It's just a lot of trial and error. A lot of it is writing a whole lot of [expletive], throwing it out and starting over. It's about keeping a lot of stuff around, returning to it, and having fresh eyes and ears on it. You have like a piece of stone, and you're just kind of chipping away at it until it takes on a form that seems to make sense."

© Getty Images The performer recently put out her 17th studio album

As for what sets her 17th album apart from her others, she expressed that it comes down to releasing her emotions which she's been suppressing over the years.

She shared: "It felt a little different this time. It felt like I was connecting dots and returning to stories that I had carried around in my back pocket for a really long time."