9-1-1: Nashville star looks so different in rare family photo as he celebrates daughter's 26th birthday

Chris O'Donnell left fans doing a double take over his latest photos. On Monday, September 4, the NCIS: Los Angeles alum rang in his daughter Lily Anne's 26th birthday with a round of sweet throwbacks of the two. In addition to the birthday girl, a Boston College graduate, the 9-1-1: Nashville actor, who has been married to his wife Caroline Fentress since 1997, is also a dad to four more kids, sons Christopher, 24, Charles, 21, Finley, 19, and daughter Maeve, 17.

In honor of Lily's special day, Chris took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos of him and her through the years, kicking off with one of him looking quite different from his look now, with long, wavy hair, while carrying his daughter as a newborn. He next shared a few of her as a toddler and young child, followed by some more current ones: one of her watching on as her dad co-hosted College GameDay, and more candid shots at home.

"Happy Birthday Lily, 'Little Miss Magic,' love you!" Chris wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first his former NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Daniela Ruah wrote: "You and Caroline raised a really good one. Happy birthday sweet Lily." Others followed suit with: "What a beautiful daughter!! Happy birthday!!" and: "Happy Birthday Lily! And to you, Chris, congratulations on being a dad for 26 years already," as well as: "Happy birthday Lily!! She’s grown into a beautiful young woman! You should be proud."

Chris is currently working out of Nashville in the lead up to the series premiere of Ryan Murphy's forthcoming 9-1-1 spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville, which will also star Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Michael Provost, Tim Matheson, Gregory Alan Williams, and MacKenzie Porter, and will premiere on ABC on October 9.

© Getty Chris and his wife in 2019

Recently teasing some of the action-packed moments already in the works for the new spin-off, previews showrunner Rashad Raisani told TVLine: "We have an Airstream trailer that ends up on top of a bridge and a poor guy on a Segway tour of the city who ends up impaled on a water tower," adding that the show will bring "a bunch of crazy emergencies where people end up in places where they shouldn’t be." And while the spin-off's "DNA, of course, is 9-1-1," Rashad went on, it is taking inspiration from some prestige TV heavyweights to set itself apart.

© Getty The couple in 1996, a year prior to tying the knot

"There's some Succession…and some Dynasty slipped in there," Rashad further shared, revealing: "The show begins with an explosive revelation that affects the central dynamic of a character's world. And then we shamelessly use tornadoes to great effect as a metaphor for the storm that has come into these characters' lives."

© WireImage The O'Donnell family in 2015 when Chris received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Also giving insight into the characters of Jessica and Chris — who have known each other for over 20 years since appearing together on The Practice — he shared "there's a story of class" as Jessica's character "comes from money, but there was a fire at her ranch, and she fell for this blue-collar firefighter."

© Disney Chris as his new 9-1-1: Nashville character

"I'm sure I wasn't her parents' first pick," Chris joked, noting that his character, Don Sharpe, "straddles being a firefighter and then also being in this very high-end, well-known family here in Nashville."