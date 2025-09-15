The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's daughter is so 'grown up' with long pigtails and ballerina skirt

Will Kirk is a doting father who only occasionally shares updates about his two kids with his wife, Polly, but his latest post struck a chord with fellow parents as he lamented about his eldest "growing up too quickly." Next to a photo of his daughter, whose name he has never revealed, at a ballet lesson, The Repair Shop star, 40, wrote: "First day of ballet. My baby girl is growing up too quickly."

With her back to the camera to protect her privacy, the little girl looked adorable in a Barbie pink ballerina skirt, a matching pastel cardigan and ballet pumps. Her dark hair had grown even longer than the last time fans saw her, but it was tied in two pigtails and twisted into plaits ready for her dance class.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star revealed his daughter was attending her first ballet lesson

Fans echoed Will's sentiment about time flying when his kids are young. "Beautiful. Can’t believe how quickly she’s growing up as well xx," wrote one, and a second added: "Already? Wow, how time flies."

Will Kirk's kids

The antique furniture restorer and his wife, Polly Snowdon, got married in 2021, after delaying their wedding by one year amid the coronavirus pandemic. They went on to welcome their daughter in July 2022, followed by a son in October 2024, shortly before they moved out of London and into a home in the Surrey countryside.

After Will welcomed his eldest child, he shared an honest post with fans about how the first few weeks after she was born were "challenging" but "exciting."

© Instagram Will Kirk opened up about his parenting journey with his baby daughter

Opening up further about his parenting journey, he told HELLO! in November 2022 that life as a dad had been "absolutely amazing", before adding: "I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up."

He went on to say: "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

© Will Kirk / Instagram In October 2024, Will and Polly introduced their second child, a baby boy, to the world with an Instagram picture of his little feet

Since then, he has shared the occasional update about his daughter getting stuck into DIY at their new home, which Will revealed he was motivated to buy in order to give their kids a bigger garden.

"Last year, we packed up our life in London and said goodbye to our flat and moved into our first house. It's a new project and one slightly larger than what I'm used to," he told fans.

© Will Kirk / Instagram Will Kirk and his wife swapped their Wandsworth flat for a Victorian home in Surrey

"I've been doing the majority of the work myself with a little bit of help from my wife and my daughter. I've had to learn lots and lots of new skills, as well as making use of some of my restoration skills."