The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's rare photo of downy-haired baby son sparks debate
Will Kirk holding a hand to his face in a denim shirt© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Repair Shop star keeps his two children very private

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
1 hour ago
Will Kirk, 39, may share much of his work on The Repair Shop and social media, but he is much more private when it comes to his family life with his wife Polly and their two young children.

The woodwork expert divided fans after sharing a very rare update about his baby son, who was born in October 2024. With his back to the camera, the tot sat on a zebra-print blanket in the garden, enjoying the peaceful countryside and spring sunshine.

Will Kirk's son in a teddy-print outfit sitting in the garden with his back to the camera© Instagram
Will Kirk keeps the identity of his children very private

Dressed in a teddy bear-print outfit, he sported wispy ebony hair with a tent in the edge of the photo for when he needs some shade.

Many of Will's followers commented on his son's cute hairstyle, others debated why Will kept his face hidden from the camera.

"6 months have flown by #myboy," he wrote, and one fan remarked: "William, that is teasing us. Let's see the baby's cute face."

"Not a good idea," another replied, supporting Will's family privacy, while another similarly added: "So glad you don't show the children's faces. Keep them safe."

Family relocation

will kirk holding baby girl in garden© Instagram
The Repair Shop star relocated to the Surrey countryside in 2024

Will recently moved from a flat in Wandsworth to the Surrey countryside, prompted by his family.

The TV star, who welcomed his first child in July 2022, wanted outside space for his daughter and son to enjoy as they grow up. 

Will sanded his bedroom at home with Polly© Instagram
The woodwork expert has shared updates of his home renovations with Polly

"I have got a garden. So back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden," Will told Alan Titchmarsh on his show Love Your Weekend.

Fatherhood confession

will kirk holding baby girl with green brick wall backdrop© Instagram
Will Kirk is a father to a daughter and a son

His relocation has also helped reduce his commute to the iconic barn in West Sussex. The doting father previously told HELLO! that he found it "tricky" leaving his baby daughter at home when he went to work.

When asked about fatherhood back in 2022, he replied: "I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up. 

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

