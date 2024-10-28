Will Kirk shares most adorable photo of newborn son yet

Will Kirk has shared a personal photo with his two children, and it might be the most adorable snap we've seen from him yet.

The Repair Shop presenter recently welcomed his second baby, a boy, with his wife, Polly Snowdon, and the BBC star is clearly adjusting to life as a dad-of-two like a duck to water.

Taking to his Instagram, Will shared a picture with his followers of his daughter and her new baby brother sitting on his lap as he read them a bedtime story.

© Instagram Will Kirk shared this adorable photo of him reading to his two children

The proud father-of-two was reading the classic children's book, The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck by Beatrix Potter.

The two little ones were dressed in their pyjamas with Will's eldest wearing a sleepsuit decorated with an ice cream print and his son wore a grey Babygro with a blue jumper and teddy bear socks.

Will wrote in the caption: "The perfect end to a long week," and many of his fans were quick to comment. One person wrote: "Reading aloud is one of the most wonderful things to do."

Another said warmly: "Great books and never too early to start reading to our babies xx," as a third added: "Teach a child to love books and you give them the world."

Will Kirk's private family life

While The Repair Shop favourite, who has been a regular on the show since 2016, shares the occasional photo of his two children on his social media, he is generally very private.

He has never revealed the names of his kids and refrains from showing their faces in photos.

© Instagram The TV star has fully embraced fatherhood

Will, 39, confirmed that he and his wife, Polly, a qualified doctor, had welcomed a baby boy on 2nd October. "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months.

"Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister," he captioned a photo of the tiny tot.

© Instagram Will and his wife Polly recently welcomed a baby boy

Their eldest was born in July 2022 and the couple are thought to be raising their two children in Wandsworth, London.

The pair, who shared their engagement news in 2020, have been married for three years, after tying the knot at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, Will was asked about his fatherhood journey with his daughter. "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much.

"It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up. I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he said.