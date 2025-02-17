Will Kirk's rarely-seen daughter sports curly hair in fairy princess photo

Will Kirk is a doting dad to two young children, and he shared a special tribute to his eldest daughter on Sunday.

"My heart," wrote The Repair Shop star as he revealed his little girl had dressed up in a fairy outfit with a pastel pink tutu and matching wings pulled over her floral top. The adorable toddler had a mop of curly ebony hair, just like her famous father.

© Instagram Will Kirk shared a photo of his "love" wearing a fairy costume

Will and his wife Polly share two young kids with whom they've moved from Wandsworth in London to the Surrey countryside.

The family's new home requires "never-ending" renovations which Will said he is determined to carry out himself, despite juggling a busy home life and his TV career.

© Instagram The family relocated to the Surrey countryside in 2024

In an interview with the Mirror, the 39-year-old said: "She [Polly] says to me 'Will, when are you going to sand the bloody floor in the front room?' And then I have got to do stuff in the bathroom and then there's the kitchen. There is always something that needs fixing. It is never-ending.

"My wife did say 'You know if you can't sand the floor and you're not happy with it, we can always get someone in?' And I said 'No way! No way! Not in this house!' It is hard, especially with two children as well, but I absolutely love it."

© Instagram Will Kirk keeps the identity of his kids private

The couple – who tied the knot on 5 August 2021 at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester – celebrated 14 years together in December 2024.

© Instagram Will and Polly share two children together

They became parents to a daughter in July 2022 and a son in October 2024. They rarely share photos of their kids on social media to protect their privacy, but they made an exception to announce the arrival of their second child.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star announced the birth of his baby boy in October 2024

"Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy," Will wrote next to photos of him carrying the baby carrier out of hospital and cradling his newborn's foot in his hand.

