Meet Stacey Solomon's 5 lookalike kids – plus her rarely-seen stepson

Fans of BBC's Sort Your Life Out will know that Stacey Solomon and the organisational gang feel like a family. But behind the scenes, Stacey & Joe star Stacey is raising a family of her own with her former EastEnders actor husband, Joe Swash. Over on Instagram and in their new BBC TV show, Stacey shares insights into her family home, where she is raising her five children, Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose, and Belle.

In Stacey & Joe, fans gain a glimpse into their buddy household, or 'Pickle Cottage' as they call it, with the parents being adamant that they want to show the real side of raising a young family. "So in the end, you sort of relax with that, and you think, 'Oh well, so they saw us get the hump with each other, or they saw us do something wrong," Stacey told the BBC of letting cameras into their lives. "That is probably the best thing we could show the world, because everything isn't perfect."

"We don't want to glamourise anything," Joe added. "Our biggest discussions at the beginning of this were, 'How much are people going to want to watch us take the kids to school and change nappies?' Our lives are not that exciting." That said, fans love to follow along and see what each of the five children is up to. Keep scrolling to meet Stacey's five children and get a glimpse inside their life away from filming.

© Instagram Zach is Stacey's eldest Zachary Born in 2008, Zachary is Stacey's firstborn. She shares the 17-year-old with her ex-partner, Dean Cox. Zachary is a natural on screen, which is hardly surprising when you know that he made his TV debut at just four years old when Stacey competed in The X Factor. He was also the cutest boy on screen when he made an appearance in Australia to see his mother take home the I'm a Celebrity crown in 2010. In March, Zach celebrated his 17th birthday, which gave his mother the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to her eldest publicly with a slew of heartwarming photos from her personal archive. "It's so strange to think that when I was your age, when you were in my tummy. Every year you get older, you keep growing into the most amazing human," the TV star penned. "I'm so proud of who you are, Zach. The last 17 years have been the best years of my life. It hasn't always been easy, but growing up with you made me who I am, and having you by my side since I was your age now has been the biggest blessing I could have ever wished for." Zach is the ultimate big brother, often captured on Stacey's social media, taking care of his younger siblings.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Solomon welcomes adorable new additions to Pickle Cottage

© Instagram Leighton shares a playful relationship with his mum Leighton At 13, Leighton is Stacey's second oldest and the son she shares with ex-partner Aaron Barnham, whom she split from in 2014. Leighton shares Stacey's playful side and willingly joined in with the family fancy dress costumes for Halloween last year. Leighton beamed as he posed as Betty Rubble from The Flintstones. To mark his 12th birthday, Stacey paid tribute on social media, calling him "the funniest, craziest, wild, clever, most unafraid human."

In an interview with HELLO!, Leighton's step-dad Joe opened up about what his time with Stacey's older sons looks like now, having come into their lives when they were seven and four. Zach and Leighton love to go paintballing, Joe revealed, adding: "They're getting their own little social lives, so it's less, where do I take them [and more] where do I take them as a taxi now."

© Instagram Rex is Stacey and Joe's first born Rex Little Rex is the oldest of Stacey and Joe's brood, born in 2019. Announcing his birth on social media, the proud new mother shared the special meaning behind his sweet name. "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy's birthday. Rex, because our boys think he sounds like a T. rex. Francis is Joe's Nanna's name, and Toby is my Nanna's name." He was the cutest little page boy, or 'best man' as Stacey dubbed him, at his parents' wedding in 2022. "I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy, and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything," Stacey penned. Now, Rex is six and cuter than ever! He was most recently seen sharing Stacey's passion for animals as he clutched the family's chicken in a fun selfie.

© Instagram Joe says Rose has a nurturing personality Rose Rose holds a special place in the family as she is the couple's first daughter. Born in 2021, Rose's birth was also special as she shares a birthday with mum Stacey. "You truly are the best birthday gift I could have ever dreamed of. You light up our lives more than you’ll ever know," Stacey said of Rose when she turned three. Her full name is Rose Opal Solomon Esme Swash. Sharing the meaning behind her choice, the mother-of-five said. "We loved Autumn. But the initials didn't work, and then every evening after she was born, the sun went down right outside her window, so I'd watch it set from in there, and it always shone on her mobile and lit up the rose. That's when we knew she was our Rose… "Opal," she added, "because I still can't believe she was born on my birthday, so we had to have our birthstone in there. Esmé, because we wanted a name with 'E' so her initials would spell out 'Roses' and Esmé means 'loved', so we thought it couldn't be more perfect." Offering an insight into her relationship with her sister Belle, dad Joe previously told HELLO!: "Rosie is hilarious. She's definitely in charge," Joe jokes. "She's such a young lady, she's so good with Belle. She's like a little mum, she's always trying to help and feed her."

© Instagram Belle is the baby! Belle Born in 2023, Belle is the youngest of the Solomon-Swash clan. When Stacey announced her birth on social media, she noted that Belle and Rose have a special bond. "Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world," her mother wrote. "And a little special connection to your Rose." Belle and Rose are Stacey's ultimate mini-mes, with the two girls often wearing twinning outfits. Just this summer, the whole family jetted off to Turkey with Rose and Belle wearing little blue swimming costumes to team with their mum, who wore a swimsuit and beach trousers in the same vibrant print. Stacey's fans will look forward to how Belle's little personality will blossom, but one thing is certain: her sunny energy is infectious. "You literally light up our world! You are an actual ray of sunshine and we are so lucky to have you in our world…your smile & laughter make the darkest of days brighter," Stacey gushed when Belle turned two.