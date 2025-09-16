Exclusive: Joss Stone on baby number 5: 'More kids, more love!

British singer Joss Stone has opened up about her growing family, just three months after welcoming her fourth child, baby girl Nalima Rose. The Kent-born star, who grew up in Devon and relocated to America, spoke exclusively to HELLO! at the recent WellChild Awards held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, and told us that she won't rule out expanding her brood. "I feel incredibly blessed with my four," Joss reveals. "Right now, I think we’re complete, but I’ve also learned never to say never."

Joss, who also shares her daughter Violet, three, son Shackleton, two, and adopted baby boy Bear, with her husband Cody DaLuz, added that she would consider adopting again. "Adoption changed my life in such a beautiful way, so if it was right for our family again in the future, I would absolutely love to do it," says Joss. "Honestly, my new motto is: more kids, more love!"

The singer says her life is "wonderfully chaotic!", explaining that, "Four little ones is a handful, but it’s also full of joy. Every day is different, and they teach me just as much as I teach them."

© Getty Images Joss Stone attends the WellChild Awards 2025

Family relocation

The family have just settled back in the UK after living in Nashville, Tennessee for nine years, telling us: "We loved our time in the US, but my heart has always been in England. It’s where I grew up, and I wanted my children to have that same connection to nature and community that I did.

"Luckily, my hubby feels the same. It just feels right to be back – like I can breathe deeper. There’s something about the countryside here that fills me with peace."

© Instagram Joss cuddles her new baby girl Nalima

Joss and Cody plan to homeschool their children at their Devon home. Joss reveals: "With homeschooling, I just love the idea of giving them a more personalised way to learn, and the freedom to explore the things they’re most curious about. It’s definitely going to be an adventure for all of us."

© THOMAS BROOKER Joss with her little boy Bear

The star, who shot to fame aged 13 following her appearance on Star for a Night, is also working on her music. "I’m always writing and creating, so there’s new music on the horizon. I’d love to share something with the world soon," she shares. "Beyond that, I’m focusing on balancing being a mum with my passion for music – and maybe even weaving those two worlds together.

"I’ve also been working on some projects outside of music that are close to my heart. I’m very excited to include mums and dads in the creation of our baby product line, Ease Baby. Every day I am adjusting the formulations and testing it all out with my babes, it’s really quite fun."