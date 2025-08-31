Harper Beckham 'can't resist' unusual garment from mother Victoria's wardrobe – see video

Harper Beckham is certainly a budding fashionista, taking after her fashion designer mum, Victoria. But on Sunday, the 14-year-old proved that she not only takes inspiration from her mother, but she also borrows pieces directly from her wardrobe. "When #HarperSeven can’t resist mummy's beauty robe!xx," former Spice Girl Victoria, 51, wrote, captioning a video she shared on Instagram that showed Harper donning her mum's personalised white dressing gown. The robe had 'Portofino 97' embroidered on the pocket, which was a nod to the 'Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum' from VB's beauty line.

The teen looked just like her mum, but with long blonde hair rather than Victoria's raven tresses, as she showed off her 'Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum' on a gold chain. The perfume, which came in a seafoam blue bottle that matched Harper's statement manicure, features notes of bergamot, amber, and vetiver and is a nod to the romantic trip to Portofino that Victoria and David shared in 1997.

Like mother, like daughter

"Harper wears it with such youthful grace, reminding us that true luxury is not just in the fabric or cut, but in the story it tells and the bond it represents, like this sweet one between a mother and a daughter," luxury stylist Angela Kyte says of Harper's robe moment. "This touching moment of style-sharing reflects the Beckham family’s effortless approach to glamour with Victoria’s refined sensibility translated into a piece that now takes on new life through Harper. It’s a reminder that fashion’s greatest gift is its ability to connect not only to culture and beauty, but to love, legacy, and the intimate rituals of family."

© Instagram Victoria rocked the robe in Portofino - on a luxury yacht

Lucky for Harper, Victoria doesn't mind sharing her fashion items. "I'm not too precious about [my wardrobe] unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags [I say]: 'Not just yet.' I love my clothes, I look after my clothes, and they are there to be enjoyed," the entrepreneur told Vogue in 2024.

© Instagram Victoria wore the Portofino perfume necklace that Harper held up in the new social media video

The Beckhams' sun-soaked summer

The video comes after the Beckham family, minus their oldest son Brooklyn, enjoyed a sun-soaked summer, including a trip to Longues in France and one to Capri in Italy. Most recently, Victoria donned the white robe herself as she posed on a luxury yacht in Portofino. "Where it all began…Such a special place, filled with so many incredible memories. Being back here, it feels as though no time has passed at all," she wrote on social media. "Thank you @DavidBeckham for capturing it so beautifully. Portofino, you’ll always have a piece of my heart!"

© @victoriabeckham Harper Beckham rocked the beach trend of 2025

In the carousel of photos, which saw VB don a towel on her head and oversized black sunglasses, the former popstar was also seen travelling by car in a black camisole slip dress with spaghetti straps as she showed off her tan. Meanwhile, Harper showed off her budding sense of style in a trendy crochet dress as she hugged her dad in a sweet candid moment captured during their time in Europe.