Exclusive: Patsy Kensit left with 'broken heart' after her sons flew the nest

Patsy Kensit is a proud mother of two and has long balanced a busy acting career with raising her sons. But now, the Renegades star, 57, is getting candid about how she felt about her children, Lennon Gallagher and James Kerr, flying the nest as she sits down with Ateh Jewel for an interview on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast. "It's just broken my heart because they grow and they leave," Patsy said. Her son Lennon, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Oasis star Liam Gallagher, is now a 25-year-old model who, according to Esquire, is on the hunt for a flat in London with his model and fashion student girlfriend, Isobel Richmond.

Speaking on the Second Act podcast, Patsy also opened up about her evolving relationship with her sons as they have reached adulthood. "I have two sons. I was so co-dependent on them to the point it wasn't fair on them," she admitted. "I could sense that in them. They're 24 and 33. I mean, I had a child at that age, and so I think for a few years I put way too much pressure on them."

Ateh Jewel spoke to Patsy Kensit about her kids flying the nest

© Dave Benett, Getty Lennon Gallagher is looking to live with his girlfriend

Since her sons left home, Patsy has lived on her own, which she says has its pros and cons. "In the apartment where I live, they have a concierge there, and maybe the odd Uber driver, because I live on my own, I can't get my dress zipped up," she quipped. "So I'm constantly leaving to go out, and it's like: 'Can you set me up?' And it's funny. Then the same thing, I'll be coming home for dinner. And if I've jumped on the Jubilee line home, I'll find somebody who is working. I just have to because I can't get out otherwise. I mean, it's like that game Twister!"

© Instagram Patsy shares son James with Scottish singer Jim Kerr

Meanwhile, 32-year-old James, whom Patsy shares with Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr, likes to keep a low profile. Patsy did, however, take to Instagram in 2023 to share a rare selfie with him to mark a personal milestone. "So excited and proud to watch my son @jamesckerr direct the live footage of the mighty Arctic Monkeys at his place of worship, Emirates, home of the Gunners…love you so much James.. mum xxx," she penned.

