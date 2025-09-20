Natalie Wood's lookalike daughter and granddaughter stun in new photos inspired by the late star

Natalie Wood has been dead for 44 years, but her legacy lives on in her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, whose new fragrance line L’Amour Mēre is inspired by her legendary late mother. The 54-year-old, who was just 11 when Natalie died due to an "accidental drowning" on November 29, 1981, at age 43, has put her daughter, Clover, 13, front and center as the face of the new line. While Clover may be the star, Natasha features alongside her daughter in the campaign, with the duo posing for some stunning new photos by Jonathan Ressler.

"I think it's just my way of connecting my daughter to my mom," Natasha told People. In one photo, Natasha and Clover sweetly embrace in matching black and white dresses that boast voluminous tulle mesh skirts, and the similarities between the mother and daughter duo and Natalie, who passed her dark hair and facial features down to her daughter, are uncanny.

Natasha was inspired by her mother's signature gardenia scent when she created her fragrance line, Natalie, in 2016. "I've always searched for beauty. I love the idea of bottling a memory," she explained. Almost 10 years later, Natasha is relaunching the line with three scents, according to People. "Natalie, the original Gardenia; the rose-based scent, C-Love ("If you add the 'R' to C-love, it's Clover," she said), and Lyublyu, ("That means love in Russian, which is inspired by my grandmother – who always said 'I love you' in Russian.")

Natasha admitted that Clover, whom she shares with her husband Barry Watson, has become more curious about her grandmother as she's grown up. "She's curious about my mom's level of fame," Natasha admitted. "She's aware of young people that are famous and she'll say, 'How famous was she?' Like Justin and Hailey Bieber or something?"

Natasha added that Clover has recently seen her grandmother's famous 1961 film Splendor in the Grass, in which she starred alongside Warren Beatty, about the doomed love affair of two high school sweethearts. "That's a pretty intense film, so she's intrigued by the emotional spectrum of her performances," Natasha said. "Clover is a very sensitive person. And I think she has that example in her grandma, being vulnerable but also such force."

© Instagram Clover with her grandfather, Robert Wagner

Clover is named after her grandmother's character in the 1965 film Inside Daisy Clover, in which Natalie starred opposite the late Robert Redford, who was a relatively unknown actor at the time. Natasha rarely spoke about her mother but began opening up more when she launched her fragrance line in 2016, followed in 2020 with a documentary, What Remains Behind, and a memoir, More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood.

© Getty Images Natalie died due to an "accidental drowning" on November 29, 1981, at age 43

"I have more of a mission because it's not just about having a famous mom, it's also about survival of grief and what that looks like," she previously told People. "And I have a bit of a story to tell around it because I am not a victim of it. I've gotten through it. I feel this real responsibility to share her, and I just want to help Clover understand who she was too."