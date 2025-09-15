Meet Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder's famous parents, including beloved SNL alum mom

Hannah Einbinder is officially an Emmy winner! The actress and comedian, 30, won her very first trophy at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her turn in Hacks. The win came after three prior nominations, and she got to walk hand-in-hand into the winners' room with her co-star Jean Smart, who won her fourth consecutive trophy in the Lead Actress category for the show (which might be ending after its coming fifth season).

The star even stirred up significant discourse online for her acceptance speech, which she concluded with "go Birds, [expletive] ICE, free Palestine," later explaining her thought process while elaborating on her decision to sign a petition, alongside 1200 other entertainment industry individuals, boycotting Israeli film institutions.

© Getty Images Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart with their Emmys for "Hacks"

The win not only threw a greater spotlight on Hannah and her own legacy, but also the legacy she's inherited. For those uninitiated, comedy just so happens to be in the performer's blood, the daughter of a TV comedic legend and a popular movie writer and director. Even her aunt happens to be a beloved comedian and writer. Here's all you need to know…

© Getty Images Meet Hannah's mom, Laraine Newman Hannah's mom happens to be none other than Laraine Newman, aka one of the members of the original cast of Saturday Night Live back in the 1970s. She first found her footing with improvisational theatre classes as a teenager, working with The Groundlings as a co-founder beside her sister (who we'll get to in a bit) before being cast on SNL in 1974 for a Lily Tomlin special at age 22.



© Getty Images Laraine, now 73, was an original SNL cast member and writer until 1980, and then turned her focus to work as a journalist and with films like Invaders from Mars (1986), Coneheads (1993) and The Flintstones (1994) before pivoting to voice acting. She has most notably voiced several characters in Pixar classics like Finding Nemo (2003), WALL-E (2008), Up (2009) and Inside Out (2015) plus its 2024 sequel, most recently appearing in the 2025 film Dog Man. The SNL alum previously spoke with People about how proud she was of her daughter's journey to Hacks when the show premiered. "It's thrilling! Everyone on that show is great, and Hannah has risen to the occasion," she gushed. "She had no acting experience, and as a mother, I was worried. But I didn't need to be."

© Getty Images Meet Hannah's dad, Chad Einbinder Chad Einbinder, now 62, is also a show business veteran like his wife. Or rather, ex-wife. Laraine and Chad tied the knot in 1991 but split up after 25 years together in 2016. They welcomed children Hannah and another child, actor Spike Einbinder, raising their kids in Los Angeles where they were exposed to the same love for comedy and the small screen.



© Getty Images Chad started out as a stand-up comedian as well, just like his daughter, before making appearances in TV shows like ER, Grey's Anatomy, Reba and 3rd Rock From the Sun, in which he played the recurring character Rico. He has also worked as a voice actor for films like Doctor Dolittle and Tangled, plus as a director and writer for commercials and online content.

