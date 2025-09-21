James Middleton shares rare photo of blondest son Inigo as he turns 2

James Middleton took to Instagram to share a super personal update from his home on Sunday as his son, Inigo Middleton, turned two. Posting a photo of his son, whom the Princess of Wales' younger brother, 38, shares with his wife Alizee Thevenet, hugging their gorgeous golden retriever pup, James penned: "Happy Birthday Inigo. We love you as much as you love Mabel….and that is a lot. And Ella is saying hello today too." The youngest brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton made a reference to the rainbow in the background of the photo when mentioning 'Ella', who was his late pet cocker spaniel who passed away in January 2023.

James and French financial expert Alizee's son looked so sweet as he donned a little pair of blue shorts and a matching top, as well as stripey socks, as he hugged Mabel, who tipped her face towards the sun, her eyes closed. We can only presume the photo was taken near James and Alizee's home, a picture-perfect farmhouse in Berkshire, where he is from.

© Instagram Inigo hugged Mabel in a sweet photo marking his birthday Royal fans and those who keep up with the Middleton family were quick to take to the comments of James' photo to wish his little boy well on his special day. "What a beautiful photo. Mabel and Inigo look besotted with each other!," wrote one commenter, while another added: "What a beautiful photo, happy birthday to your little boy."

Like father, like son © Instagram James said Ella saved his life It appears that at just two years old, Inigo is taking after his father in his love of dogs. James has previously spoken at length about the impact his late pooch Ella had on him during a time when he was suffering with depression. "I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally," he said previously.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming video of 'cheeky' son Inigo

© Instagram / @jmidy Inigo feeding the family's chickens - with Mabel in tow Ella even inspired James' 2024 book, Meet Ella, The Dog Who Saved My Life. The author has also given cocker spaniel puppies to his sister and her husband, Prince William. Their late pet Lupo and their current companion Orla were gifts from James. It seems James has passed this love of dogs onto Inigo, who has featured in a handful of Instagram posts on walks with his parents and their pups.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

View post on Instagram Now, James shares his affection with his son. Opening up about fatherhood in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, James said: "No matter how much people say to you about how wonderful it is, or how it will change your life, nothing can ever prepare you for that experience of seeing a little baby that's yours arrive. It unlocks something in your heart that you didn't know was there."