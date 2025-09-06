James Middleton brings unexpected family member to A-list London party

As a member of the most upper echelons of society, James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, has access to some of the most exclusive events to take place in the British Capital. While life as a father to his adorable, almost-two-year-old son Inigo - whom he shares with his wife of nearly four years Alizée Thevenet - often leaves the entrepreneur spending his downtime in his country haunt in Berkshire, he did make an appearance at a particular soirée on Thursday evening - and brought along with him a rather unexpected family member.

Stepping out in the heart of West London alongside the likes of supermodel Kate Moss, Hollywood stars Douglas Booth and Sienna Miller, James, 38, attended the Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' Event in Soho, with one of his beloved pooches, who was wearing a particularly striking silk neckerchief which appears to be from the designer brand.

James couldn't help but beam as he posed for a series of photographs in a vibrant green phone box emblazoned with the brand's logo, his adorable pup certainly embracing being in front of the camera. Complimenting his pooch's burnt orange-hued accessory, James opted for a light pink jacket, under which he wore a crisp white shirt, completing his look with beige trousers and brown Chelsea boots.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lon James brought along one of his adorable dogs to the event in Soho, who wore a neckerchief by the brand

James is the proud dog dad of Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla, and while it isn't entirely clear which pooch accompanied the dad-of-one, it appears to be either Mabel or Isla. Other stars in attendance were the aforementioned Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Douglas Booth - who attended the event with his wife of nearly two years, Bel Powley. They were joined by Poppy Delevingne, Alexa Chung, Ambika Mod and Holly Ramsay.

1/ 5 © GC Images Kate Moss Security clearing her pathway, supermodel Kate looked effortlessly stylish as she made her way into the shop in Soho. Sweeping her honey-blonde hair off her face, Kate wore a fabulous longline black dress complete with long sleeves, a raised neckline and a subtle keyhole cut-out for her night on the town. Completing her look with a pair of patent black heeled boots.

2/ 5 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lon Sienna Miller Oozing boho-chic for her night in the British capital, the actress Sienna Miller brought a taste of Autumn to West London, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress which she matched with Longchamp’s La Cavaliere boots and the Le Roseau handbag.



3/ 5 © GC Images Douglas Booth & Bel Powely Hand in hand with his British actress wife Bel, Douglas Booth was all smiles as the couple enjoyed a mid-week date night. "Merci @longchamp for the most glorious evening," wrote the Diary of a Teenage Girl star, whose night consisted of romantic photos with her beau and fun group snaps amongst Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevigne.





4/ 5 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lon Ambika Mod Enjoying a night away from her West End run in Every Brilliant Thing, One Day star Ambika Mod made an appearance. Wearing one of the label's silk scarves as a top, the 29-year-old actress looked exceptional, pairing the piece with deep blue wide-leg jeans. Giving her verdict on the evening, Ambika penned: "Tipped over a phonebox and then snapped another one in half with my bare hands, feeling proud," in a quippy caption accompanying a series of beautiful photos from her night.