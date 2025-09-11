Princess Kate's brother James releases breathtaking wedding photos with Alizée Thevenet

James Middleton has given royal fans a delightful surprise, sharing never-before-seen photos from his wedding to Alizée Thevenet to mark a special personal milestone. Taking to Instagram, James shared two stunning new snaps to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife. He accompanied the photos with a heartfelt message in both English and French. The Princess of Wales' brother wrote: "Happy Anniversary my darling Alizée - Je t’aime de plus en plus chaque jour," which sweetly translates to "I love you more and more each day."

The first photo is a picture shows the happy couple leaving their wedding venue as a shower of confetti rained down on them. The spontaneous moment perfectly captured their happiness. The second image is a beautifully romantic shot, capturing them from behind as they walk hand-in-hand on a sandy beach during a breathtaking sunset.

Their big day

The couple exchanged vows back in 2021 after postponing their nuptials twice following the COVID-19 pandemic. They said "I do" at the local town hall in Bormes-les-Mimosas in front of family and friends, including the likes of Princess Kate and Prince William and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Their French wedding was boho perfection with Alizée walking down the aisle in Carole Middleton's wedding dress. She looked every inch the beautiful bride in her floor-length gown which featured a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine at the time, Alizée explained: "My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980."

Family life

Both James and Alizée have since become parents, welcoming their son Inigo on 21 September 2023. His full name, Inigo Gabriel Middleton, includes a tribute to Alizée's father. In his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James explained: "Gabriel is in memory of his grandfather, Alizee's papa. It is a small tribute and we look forward to sharing lots of stories about his French grandad too."

James's take on fatherhood

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! back in April, the entrepreneur opened up about juggling work with parenthood. "Yes, getting up in the morning trying to feed six dogs and get Inigo fed and off to nursery is a challenge," James shared.

He continued: "I'm less bothered about changing nappies as I've cleared up enough poo over the years! And you have to have patience, you can't rush anything. I often look at Alizee and say, 'What did we do before we had Inigo? What did we do with all that time?' But it's like anything in life – you evolve and change. You can look back at the past and enjoy the memories but not chase them today as it's a waste of energy."