Amy Robach reunites with two daughters across the country for special weekend — photos

Amy Robach is soaking in some quality time with her girls. Over the weekend, the former Good Morning America anchor reunited with her two daughters, Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19, as she visited the latter across the country at college in Boulder, Colorado. The podcast host shares her two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, who she was married to from 1996 to 2009, before her marriage to Andrew Shue, which culminated in 2023, after which she began her relationship with T.J. Holmes.

After her special parents weekend, Amy took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from it, starting off with a sweet selfie featuring both Ava and Annalise as the three enjoyed a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Wyoming Cowboys, which the former won 37-20.

© Instagram Amy and Ava visited Annalise in Boulder

She next shared another heartwarming selfie in what appears to be Annalise's dorm room, followed by one of the sisters posing with a mountainous view behind them, then a few of the three on a hike and finally a video from the parents' weekend festivities. "Go Buffs!!! Capped an incredible parents weekend with a victory against Wyoming!" Amy wrote in her caption.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' love story

"So sweet and funny to see all of us old folks hanging with the bright eyed, hopeful college students… loved every second of it," she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Looking good Amy and family," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful, all of you!!" and: "The best, seeing your young adults and having fun with them," as well as: "That smile runs in the family."

© Instagram Annalise had started her college career in Spain first

Both Amy and Annalise previously opened up about her move to college when she was a guest on her mom and T.J.'s podcast back in August of last year. "This is a very difficult time of transition, I think I have been scared about it for the last year," Amy confessed at the time, and noted: "Especially with the trajectory of my life, the one thing that's stayed the same, the one thing that's never wavered, is my relationship with my children."

© Getty Images Amy has been in a relationship with T.J. since 2022

Weighing in, Annalise shared: "I'm excited, I don't know, I'm sad for you, but I think you'll have a good time," and to that Amy noted: "I don't want to put the guilt of that on you, because I was telling you my mom was a wreck when I went to school." At the time, she was starting off her freshman year with a semester abroad in Spain before moving into the school's Boulder campus full time.

© Getty T.J. also shared daughter Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig

Further speaking about what she's most excited for, she said that she expected Spain to "definitely be a culture shock," but she was looking forward to the "new experiences, new friends." She emphasized: "I love all my friends, don't get me wrong, but I think just like new characters in my life, and especially in Boulder, hiking, skiing, all the outdoor activities. Living in New York, you don't really do that as much, so that will be exciting."