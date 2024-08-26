Amy Robach talks 'tough' years for youngest daughter as she prepares for new chapter

Amy Robach has a bittersweet change ahead of her.

Come next week, the former Good Morning America anchor will officially become an empty-nester, as her youngest daughter Annalise, 18, moves out of their New York City home and starts her first year of college.

Not only is the podcast host now becoming an empty nester, but she noted it will be the first time she lives alone since she was 23 years old, when she married her daughters Annalise and Ava's dad, Tim McIntosh. The former couple divorced in 2009 and she married ex Andrew Shue the following year.

Ahead of Annalise's departure, she made an appearance on her mom's podcast with partner T.J. Holmes, and they opened up about the big change ahead. Annalise is enrolled at Boulder University in Colorado, however she will spend her first semester studying abroad in Spain.

"This is a very difficult time of transition, I think I have been scared about it for the last year," Amy confessed, and noted: "Especially with the trajectory of my life, the one thing that's stayed the same, the one thing that's never wavered, is my relationship with my children."

Weighing in, Annalise shared there's been "a lot of tears already in the past few weeks, in the past few days," from her mom, and as for her, she explained: "I mean, I'm sad, definitely, but I'm not crying as much because I think I'll cry when I get there."

© Instagram Annalise is kicking off her college career in Spain

She added: "I'm excited, I don't know, I'm sad for you, but I think you'll have a good time," and to that Amy noted: "I don't want to put the guilt of that on you, because I was telling you my mom was a wreck when I went to school."

Further speaking about what she's most excited for, she said she expects Spain to "definitely be a culture shock," but she is looking forward to the "new experiences, new friends."

© Instagram The rising freshman with her big sister

"I love all my friends, don't get me wrong, but I think just like new characters in my life, and especially in Boulder, hiking, skiing, all the outdoor activities. Living in New York, you don't really do that as much, so that will be exciting."

© Getty Amy commended her daughter for how she handled her divorce

Amy, proud of her daughter's next steps, also expressed her pride over how she has handled the "tough" past two years during which her family's personal life was thrust into the spotlight.

"I know that this has been a really tough two years and you have come a long way, and I've been so proud of you and impressed by you and how you've handled it all. You have been by my side through the whole thing," she said.

Lastly, she asked her daughter what lessons she's learned, and she replied: "I would definitely say not to dwell on the past. That would be my big thing. Things happened for a reason and might not be for a good reason, but eventually it all works out."