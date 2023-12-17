Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes honor blended family with three daughters in subtle way through latest venture

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to take on the next phase of their career and personal life together, and they are honoring their daughters while they're at it.

The former GMA3 co-stars recently launched their first venture together outside of their Good Morning America roles, their iHeart Radio podcast, which premiered exactly one year after their unexpected ABC departures following news of their 'private romance,' as they describe it, was made public.

In establishing their professional comeback, the couple had to form a corporation together for their business, and when coming up with a name, their daughters were all the inspiration they needed.

During the latest episode of the podcast, its second, Amy and T.J. got to talking about expensing a lunch they had with Amy's parents the day the podcast officially premiered, and revealed their corporation name: Banana Bean.

The two explained that the name derives from their nicknames to their daughters. T.J. affectionately calls his daughter with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, ten-year-old Sabine, "Bean," while Amy often refers to her youngest daughter with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, 16-year-old Annaliese, "Anna Banana," or Banana for short.

Amy also shares eldest daughter Ava, 21, with her first husband, who she was married to from 1996 to 2009; she was later also a stepmother to her second husband Andre Shue's three sons with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, who he was married to from 1994 to 2008.

In addition to Sabine, T.J. also shares sons Brianne and Jaiden with his first wife Amy Ferson, who he split from in 2007.

During the first episode of the couple's new podcast, which premiered on December 5, both detailed how they handled news of their romance going public within their family, and the apology they made to their kids.

"That's tough enough to go through a divorce. But we were trying to get our kids up and get our kids to understand why we didn't tell everybody what was going on with us ahead of time," T.J. said, adding: "That work continues, but that is in a much better place than it was. But that took a lot of work. And the I'm sorrys and the apologies, the first ones went to Sabine and went to your daughters for just not telling them."

Amy then added: "I'm still saying I'm sorry, because it's one thing for us to deal with the press and to deal with the headlines and honestly, the paparazzi that have been... They've become as much a part of our lives as anything," and shared: "They're there all the time. So when I'm with my children, when I'm with my daughters, they're there and their pictures are being taken. Imagine, I just try to put myself in their shoes. It's their family."

She continued: "They're so young, they don't have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it into perspective.

"And it's just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue. We're all in therapy. All of us are."

