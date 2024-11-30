Brittany Mahomes' adorable photos with Sterling and Bronze sparks major fan debate

Brittany Mahomes made sure to support her husband Patrick as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29. She was joined by her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," who turned 2 on Thanksgiving.

© @brittanylynne Instagram Brittany, pregnant with her third child, wore bright red boots to the game

As she shared a number of moments from the match on social media, Brittany looked over the moon as the Chiefs won 19—17 at the Arrowhead Stadium. The mom-of-two wore Chiefs colors of red, white and black, with a particularly striking pair of patent leather red boots with a stiletto heel.

© @brittanylynne Instagram Brittany, Bronze and Sterling on the sidelines

Her kids kept close to her amid the busy environment, no doubt excited to see their father play, although they looked overstimulated as they stood by the pitch. Sterling could be seen putting her hands over her ears in one photo, although her mom held her close to reassure her that everything was okay.

Like their mom, Sterling and Bronze wore Chiefs colors to support their dad, with black hooded jackets and red accents; the eldest opted for a bright red bow in her long blonde curly hair.

© @brittanylynne Instagram Brittany Mahomes with her two kids

Fans took to the comments to comment on the pitchside photos, with one person commenting that they were "The most adorable Mommy and babes!"

Another fan added: "Look how Bronze keeps watching the field!! Love it!!"

© Jamie Squire Brittany's kids have previously worn headphones to the games

One person observed: "Beautiful pics of Brittany, as always. I sure worry about the kids' ears. Sterling is covering them and looks a bit miserable in so many pics."

WATCH: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal sex of third baby

Their sentiment was echoed by others who suggested the family invest in some headphones for the kids. But one person set the discussion to rest: "WOW! So many negative comments!"

© @brittanylynne Instagram Brittany and Bronze

"Pictures capture a moment, not the whole story," they continued. "Judging someone based on a single snapshot is like reading one sentence of a book and thinking you understand the entire plot. Don’t be judgmental if you don’t know the whole story."

One person reshared the photos of Brittany and pointed out she was wrangling two toddlers while pregnant and wearing heels, and "looking STUNNING while doing it."

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany are having a baby girl

Patrick and Brittany announced that they were expecting their third child in a joint Instagram Reel on July 12.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany already have two kids

The couple revealed the sex of their unborn child on July 20, sharing a video on social media. Patrick, Brittany, and their two kids all gathered to play "tic tac tell", revealing the baby would be a girl.