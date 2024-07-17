Patrick Mahomes says 'I'm done' amid wife's third pregnancy as he jokes about expanding family

Patrick Mahomes shut down any further speculation about family plans with Brittany Mahomes, as the couple recently announced they were expecting a third child.

The quarterback spoke to reporters at a training camp press conference, responding to questions as to how he plans to manage his business deals and work while expanding his family.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with kids at Easter

"I'm done. I'll say that," he laughed, adding: "I said three and I'm done", as reporters laughed off camera.

He went on to add that fatherhood was "awesome", as he confessed: "I always wanted to have kids young."

© Instagram Patrick with son Bronze

"I got to grow up in the locker room. I think I've talked about it before - it made such an impact in my life, so I wanted to have kids young."

The couple announced that they would be welcoming a third child on July 12 with a joint video on Instagram, captioned: Round three, here we come." The family dressed up in white to show off the ultrasound, as their two kids played around, clearly ecstatic to welcome another sibling.

© Instagram The couple married in Hawaii in 2022

Already, they are parents to daughter Sterling Skye, three, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who is 18 months old.

In regards to how family life is going, Patrick stated that his Sports Illustrated model wife "does a great job" at managing motherhood and their relationship.

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes expecting third baby — see their adorable announcement video

"We still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things," he said, adding: "It is really because I spend so much time in the building at football for these eight, seven months, and whenever I’m with my family, I wanna enjoy those moments."

The family have certainly enjoyed traveling around Europe during the NFL offseason, as they took photos from Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and England - even stopping in at the Morgan Wallen gig in Hyde Park, London, and watching the tennis at Wimbledon.

© @brittanylynne Instagram Taylor, Travis, Brittany and Patrick caught up while in London

The couple even caught up with friends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, as the star was continuing her Eras Tour through Europe. The group were photographed with arms around each other, with a second photo showing Taylor kissing Brittany on the head in a moment of friendship.

© @brittanylynne Instagram Taylor with Brittany

Patrick and Travis are not just team mates, but they're close friends - as such, Brittany and Taylor seem to have become close too, spotted together at games and getting dinner outside of matches.

Taylor is currently starting off her tour of Germany, kicking off at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena before she heads on to Hamburg and Munich. It's set to end in December, capping off 152 performances around the world.